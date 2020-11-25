Shefali Shah On Delhi Crime's Emmy Win: "Don't Know Of Any Other Show That Deserves This"

Shefali Shah and the rest of the cast and makers have been in a celebratory mood after Delhi Crime won big in the International Emmy Awards. Netizens have been pouring in love and lauding the show makers and cast for the incredible achievement, which has come as a rare feat. Shefali Shah has now opened up about this milestone moment for the web series. Have a look at what the veteran actor said on this achievement of Delhi Crime.

Shefali Shah on the International Emmy Awards win of Delhi Crime

Created and directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime has become the first Indian series to win an Emmy. Shefali Shah has played the lead character of Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedy along with Rasika Dugal seen as a supporting role. While speaking about the victory of Delhi Crime in the prestigious International Emmy Awards to Mid Day, Shefali had a ‘childlike glee’ in her voice, which clearly indicates excitement about the show’s achievement. The actor began by saying that she wanted a real celebration where the entire team of the series can be present together, but is a distant possibility due to the pandemic.

Shefali Shah also went on to say, “I told Richie that I don't know of any other show that deserves this!” The Delhi Crime plot revolves around the 2012 gang rape case that shocked the nation. The web series has effectively beaten Charité 2 (Germany), Criminal UK (UK) and El Jardín de Bronce 2 (Argentina) to win this prestigious award. After winning the award, director Richie Mehta dedicated the award to "all the women who not just endure the violence that men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem" in his acceptance speech.

The Delhi Crime cast includes Shefali Shah in the lead, along with well-known actors like Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang and many more actors in other prominent roles in the series. Delhi Crime was released in March last year and has a total of seven episodes in the first season. There have been talks of the series returning with a second season as well.

