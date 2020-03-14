Short Films About Depression That Encapsulate Mental Disorders In The Most Subtle Way

There are a lot of TV shows and movies that talk about mental health and awareness. There are also many short films about mental health available on YouTube that one can watch. There are short films about depression, anxiety, and stress that one can watch to understand the plight of a person suffering from it.

Here are some of these short films about mental health:

What's Wrong?

YouTube channel Skadoosh Films came out with a short film named What's Wrong?. The short video stars Shriya Pilgaonkar. The short film traces the story of Priya. In the whole video, she can be seen struggling to cope with herself and her surroundings. She is ready to leave for office, but when she comes to know that everyone is waiting, she doesn't go. At one moment, she can ve seen filling up a questionnaire, stops at a question that asked if she felt depressed, thinks about it, and then ticks no. Sometime later, she tries to clean up but suddenly breaks down and cries hard.

Neend

In the short film Neend, Deepti Naval plays the role of a person who recites soft poems and songs to people online. She has a lot of followers who can sleep after listening to her voice. One of these followers became so obsessed with her voice that he started deferring sleep because he wanted to listen to her. She also explains it to him he is one of the thousands who listens to her every day and all of them suffer from mental anxiety and insomnia.

Reach

The story of Reach traces the world of Rachika, who is stuck in her thoughts. She feels anxious about everything and also suffers from extremely low self-confidence. She can be seen thinking about how she is miserable and that she cannot do anything right. She had to give a presentation but she could not because all Rachika could think about is of the opinions of others in the room. She cries in the bathroom in the end, finally breaking down.

