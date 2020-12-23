Shows Like 'Black Widows' That You May Like; From 'Django Unchained' To 'Gone Girl' & More

Black Widows tells the story of three women who are in abusive relationships with their husbands who work in the same company. Black Widows review by people from all over describes the show as spine-chilling, turmoil-inducing and borderline scary. If you loved Black Widows, here are some revenge dramas and shows like Black Widows that you may like.

1) Revenge

Source: A Still from Revenge

The show Revenge is front lined by Emily VanCamp, who stars as Emily Thorne. In the show, Thorne could be seen going after the family that was responsible for the wrongful death of her father. The show aired between the years 2011-15. It has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Django Unchained

Source: Astill from Django Unchained

The theme of wanting to bring justice is common between Black Widows and the Quentin Tarantino directorial. In the feature presentation, Django (Jamie Foxx) can be seen on a revenge-seeking crusade against the incarcerators of his wife. The film is considered to be one of the best by Tarantino. The film has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) Kill Bill Volume 1 & 2

Source: A still from Kill Bill Volume 1

If you loved Black Widows, you're most definitely going to watch the Kill Bill series of films on repeat. Black Widows review and that of Kill Bill in various past reviews have essentially spoken about how the common theme of "Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned" is evident and prevalent in a major section of both of the presentations. Both the Kill Bill movies are available for streaming on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, depending on your geographical location.

4) Gone Girl

Source: A Still from Gone Girl

The list of revenge dramas is practically incomplete without Rosamund Pike's Gone Girl. In the David Fincher directorial, Pike's character, Amy Dunne, could be seen exacting revenge from his husband, Nick Dunne, for being a less-than-ideal spouse. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Hustlers

Source: A still from Hustlers

The Jennifer Lopez-starrer and Black Widows are, in a broader sense of the term, about seeking justice from the universe as a whole. The film, which is based on a real story, also stars the likes of Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B & Julia Stiles. Hustlers can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

6) The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Source: A still from The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

The 2011 Rooney Mara-starrer & Black Widows are examples of the extreme lengths to which people are ready to go when it comes to seeking justice from their near and dear ones. In addition to Mara, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo also stars Daniel Craig, Robin Wright & Noomi Rapace. The film can be watched on YouTube on rental.

7) The Beguiled

Source: A Still from The Beguiled

The Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst & Colin Farrell-starrer film has a revenge plot baked into the fight over Farrell's character, a soldier who seeks asylum in an all-girls hostel during the civil war. Additional revenge plot awaits to be unveiled as it becomes clear very early that Farrel's character is a soldier from the rival clan. The film had released in 2017.

8) Us

Source: A still from Us

The supernatural horror film by Jordan Peele also has a revenge plot somewhere amidst all of the supernatural happenings. The film features the likes of Lupita N'Yongo, Winston Duke & Shahadi Wright Joseph, to name a few. The film had debuted on screens last year.

9) Joker

Source: A still from John Wick

The 2019 Joaquin Phoenix-starrer was dubbed as a tragedy film. But, a closer look reveals that Joker is essentially a story of a man who has been troubled beyond measure for his unfortunate condition and now just wants revenge from the people who propagate such ideologies that led to his trauma. The film is directed by Todd Phillips and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

10) John Wick

Source: A Still from John Wick

From the get-go, it is clear that John Wick is a story of a retired man from whom the last remnants of his happy and retired life have been taken away. What gets set off in motion is a revenge story, the scale of which only gets grander over the years. All the films are available for streaming on either Netflix, Amazon or Lionsgate Play.

