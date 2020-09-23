DWTS' Chrishell Stause Is A Renowned Actor And A Respected LA Realtor; Read More

The 29th season of Dancing with the Stars premiered just a week ago on September 14, 2020. The latest season of DWTS features a new cast of celebrity contestants, including American actress Terrina Chrishell Stause. Here is a look at DWTS' Chrishell Stause's career and most known roles in television.

DWTS' Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause managed to pass the first elimination round on September 22 and she is still a contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 29. Chrishell Stause is paired up with Gleb Savchenko, who is a professional dancer working for the Dancing with the Stars troupe. The actor is known for playing various important roles in popular television shows.

One of Chrishell Stause's most popular roles is Amanda Dillon, from the show All My Children. She also played an important role in Body of Proof. She recently featured in the reality TV show Selling Sunset, which showcased the day to day lives of real estate agents in Los Angeles. Some of her other popular shows include Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless.

Dancing with the Stars 2020 cast

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 features a star cast of celebs from all across America. The first celeb to be eliminated from the show was Charles Oakley, a former NBA forward. Other celebs on the show are Cheer star Monica Aldama, animal activist Carole Baskin, The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, singer AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman, and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

What is Chrishell Stause net worth?

Other than being an actor, Chrishell Stause has also worked as a real estate agent in LA. In fact, she was one of the main cast members of Selling Sunset, a show about rich realtors in Hollywood. Due to her successful acting career and her work as a real estate agent, Chrishell Stause has an impressive total net worth. According to Standard.co.uk, Chrishell Stause is worth around $3.5 million.

Does Chrishell still work for Oppenheim?

Chrishell Stause is still working for Oppenheim Group's real estate brokerage firm. Chrishell's firm is still the main focus of the Selling Sunset reality TV show. Celebs like Chrissy Teigen have called out Chrishell Stause and questioned whether she is actually a realtor. However, Chrishell took to social media to show off her real estate license to dismiss these rumours.

