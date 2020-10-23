Shows Like 'The Boys': Here Are Some "anti-hero" Shows To Add To Weekend Watch List

The new Amazon show The Boys has been winning the hearts of fans all around the globe. Some fans debated as to why the show was getting so famous - because of The Boys cast or because of The Boys plot. One thing stood out clear, fans these days are loving shows or movies that are from the 'anti-hero' genre. So what are some other shows that you can watch that is very much like The Boys? So here's a look at 10 other shows like The Boys you must watch:

Sopranos

Sopranos is a television series created by David Chase. The plot of the show revolves around Tony, a criminal who has to

take over his family business. Regarded as one of the best shows of all time, the leads in Sopranos are very much like the show The Boys. With the 'anti-hero' genre shining through, the Sopranos has won a multitude of awards.

Breaking Bad

Another award-winning show starring Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad is the story of a chemistry teacher who is suffering from cancer. In his last attempt at making sure his family has enough funds to live on after he dies, Walter White starts cooking and selling meth. Another show that features the 'anti-hero' genre, Breaking Bad is a must-watch.

Ozark

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix, Ozark's plot rings quite close to the theme of The Boys plot. The show is about a couple who move to Ozark to launder money. The series has received 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and is definitely a show to put on your watch list.

Mad Men

Created by Matthew Weiner and produced by Lionsgate Television, Mad Men, like The Boys cast and characters, has some corrupted characters in the lead. The show is about a bunch of marketing executives and their tactics on how they run the advertising world. Don Draper is very similar to the lead in The Boys as well.

Bojack Horseman

An adult animated series created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Bojack Horseman's lead Bojack is an anti-hero. He is a movie star from the 90s who is no longer famous and suffers from depression and alcohol addiction. Raphael has made the character so real that fans immediately loved Bojack even though he isn't a very loveable character.

Damages

A legal drama show, Damages is created by Daniel Zelman, Glenn Kessler, and Todd A. Kessler. The show airs on FX and revolves around a lawyer, Patty Hewes, and her student. Another celebrated show, the show's characters are very anti-hero and Damages is the next show fans must take a look at after The Boys.

Dexter

Dexter is a forensic specialist who works for the fictional Miami Metro Police Department. Apart from working for the police, Dexter is also a criminal who enjoys killing people. Premiered on October 1, 2006, Dexter became a very famous show and many fans loved the anti-hero lead.

The Shield

Starring Michael Chiklis, The Shield is a show about a corrupt cop and his endeavours. The anti-hero lead is very dominant and the show is based on the true-life Rampart Division police scandal. With a striking hit to reality, The Shield is a good show to watch after The Boys.

Sons of Anarchy

Created by Kurt Sutter, this show is about a notorious bike gang in a fictional town. The series goes deep into the topic of corruption and other crimes. Much like The Boys, fans see many characters who turn bad due to different circumstances.

The Wire

Written by David Simon, The Wire is an award-winning show about the relationship of the law with the people. The show showcases some jaw-dropping stories with its anti-heroes in the lead. The show is set and produced in Baltimore, Maryland.

Promo Pic Credit: The Boys, Bojack Horseman & Breaking Bad's Instagram

