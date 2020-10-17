The Boys Season 2 Episode 7: See Fan Theories On The Explosions

The latest episode of The Boys was one of the best cliffhangers of the series so far. Just as fans were getting excited to view some courtroom drama, heads starting exploding in the room. Not only was the courtroom a mess, but it is also unclear as to who was responsible for the explosion of heads. There are many fans who have circulated some theories online. Read ahead to know what those fan theories are.

Here are some fan theories as to why heads were exploding in the latest episode of The Boys

The seventh episode of the second season of The Boys has left fans into a frenzy. The highlight of the episode was the trail that was going to happen against Vought International. Vought International, the corrupt superhero organisation in The Boys, had its dirty secrets spilt. All that was left was to put them on the stand and publicly admit their crimes.

The first witness to be called into the witness box was Dr Jonah Vogelbaum who was the key scientist in creating supes like The Seven. Just as Dr Jonah came rolling in his wheelchair and took the oath to swear and tell the truth, the judge who was presiding over the case, his head exploded, quite literally.

Following this explosion, Vogelbaum too died the same death. His head exploded as well. Soon enough, random heads starting exploding all over the courtroom in no time. The Boys team is watching all of this from their hideout and is left in utter shock as they see the scene that unfolds before them.

According to a report on Nme.com, it is suggested that the same force that exploded the head of Susan Raynor who was a CIA contact. The unidentified superhero that the show’s main team had come up against had similar powers. Some fans even went on to question whether or not Homelander and Stormfront were in on this head-exploding mission.

According to Denofgeek.com, another report suggests that when The Boys had successfully managed to snatch Lamplighter from Stormforont’s grasp, they also let loose a powerful super called Cindy. Though her main powers are only crushing things and not popping them, she cannot be totally ruled out. While some fans are pretty confident that the head-popper in The Boys season 2 is none other than Stan Edger, the CEO of Vought International.

The Boys season 2 has had fans on the edge of their seat in so far of its episodes. The Boys season 2 also shows Homelander trying to take dictatorial control over Vought International. He finds the addition of Stormfront to be threatening to his authority as she has her own agendas that she wants to fulfil.

