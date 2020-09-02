'Sister Sister' Fans Mourn The Unfortunate Death Of Brittany Murphy

It has been over 21 years since Sister Sister went off the air. However, Netflix, who is known to bring older shows to light has re-released the show on its platform on September 1 and a lot of new viewers are getting on the hype train for the show. Sister Sister revolved around two sisters named Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell. Early on in the show, actor Brittany Murphy appeared on the show as a guest star. Now as new fans watch the show, the social media is filled with netizens mourning the loss of the actor who passed away at the age of 32.

Fans mourn Brittany Murphy after Sister Sister debuts on Netflix

In Sister Sister, the Just Married and Sin City actor Brittany played the role of Sarah, who is the school friend of Tia Tamera. The sisters on-screen were played by Tia and Tamera Mowry. Brittany's first appearance in the show was in the first season itself where she appeared in the second episode. The late actor then featured in five total episodes for Sister Sister through the course of two seasons.

Brittany Murphy was just 17 years old when she appeared on the show, but tragically, already over halfway through her life. The actor had passed away back in 2009. The LA County Assistant Chief back in 2009 had revealed in a statement to People that the actor had fallen sick with pneumonia which made her anaemic. She was also consuming prescribed medicines which were confirmed by the county assistant chief to be prescription and over the counter medications only.

Back in 2014, Tia Mowry, late Murphy's co-star was asked by OK! publication to name their favourite star from the show. The actor was quick to answer that her favourite co-star unfortunately passed and that it was Murphy. She regarded Murphy to be a beautiful soul stating that working with her never felt like work and that the two kept in touch even after years had passed away since the show had wrapped up. With Sister Sister coming back to Netflix, fans have busy getting on their nostalgia trips.

