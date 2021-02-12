Sister Wives Update 2021: Meri Wants To Reconcile With Hubby Kody Brown Amid New Drama

Kody Brown along with his four wives Christine, Janelle, Meri and Robyn will be seen returning for the tenth season of the TLC's reality show Sister Wives on February 14, 2021. Along with the drama between Kody and his wives- Christine, Janelle, Meri and Robyn, the trailer shows the new levels of tension arising between them testing the entire family once again. In the trailer, one can see plenty of drama between Kody and his first wife, Meri. The major reason for the trouble between the couple was Meri’s catfishing scandal.

Sister Wives Update 2021

The scandal became the major storylines for the entire family, especially including Kody and Mariah, who he shares with Meri. The family had to desperately seek forgiveness. Once the catfish scandal storyline has been outlined, the aftereffect of it has remained in the form of lost trust and residual trauma. In the trailer, one can see Meri trying to rebuild her love for Kody. She can be seen trying to reconcile with her hubby. Meri’s sister-wife, Robyn comments, “Kody and Meri’s relationship is really…sad”. In one scene, Meri can be seen confessing, “I can’t. I can’t make him love me”.

The trailer then takes us to the next scene where Meri and Kody can be seen seated on a blanket enjoying their picnic. In the scene, one can see Meri humorously asking Kody, “So, if I were to lean over and just kiss you right now, would you push me away?”. Kody responds with an uncertainty that he won’t. The trailer also shows Kody Brown on Sister Wives talk about the relationship and physical connection. He says, “Romance and sex are reserved for couples in love”. Further adding to that, he tells the producers, “If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would”.

Moreover, Sister Wives was first broadcasted on September 26, 2010, on TLC. The reality show showcases the life of a polygamist family which includes Kody, his four wives and 18 children. The show was covered in Lehi, Utah, where the family initially resided. It then moved to Las Vegas in the year 2011. In the show, Kody believes that his marriages are legal, however, he is legally married to only Robyn. His other marriages with Meri, Janelle and Christine are spiritual ones.

