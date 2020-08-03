'SKY Castle's' Kim Bo Ra And Jo Byung Gyu Break-up After A Brief Relationship?

Kim Bo Ra and Jo Byung Gyu who starred together in the hit family drama SKY Castle have confirmed that they have parted ways. As per reports, a busy schedule is a reason behind the break-up as the two are working continuously for several projects. The representative agencies of the actors confirmed the news to the media.

SKY Castle's Kim Bo Ra & Jo Byung Gyu part ways

Actors Kim Bo Ra and Jo Byung Gyu got to know each other on the sets of the mystery thriller drama SKY Castle. It happened to be one of the top-rated dramas by JTBC channel. The multi-starrer drama witnessed immense love from its viewers. The former couple was one of the cast members on SKY Castle. Kim Bo Ra essayed the role of Kim Hye Na and Jo Byung Gyu essayed the role of Cha Ki Joon in the reel story. The two started dating when the drama was still airing, around February 21 in 2019.

The news of the two dating took the viewers by surprise and even got mentioned during their interviews with reality shows like Happy Together. Many viewers rooted for the couple. However, the break-up comes after less than two years of them being together.

The acting agencies that they are related to revealed their busy schedule to be the cause of their break-up as the two are finding it difficult to spend time with each other. Jo Byung Gyu has been working on shows like Stove League. He will also be seen in OCN’s new drama Fascinating Rumor which is the literal translation of the title. Kim Bo Ra, on the other hand, will be seen in MBC’s cinematic drama SF8 series Joan’s Galaxy in the coming days.

More about SKY Castle

SKY Castle tells the tale of four women who dwell in the plush neighbourhood SKY Castle and are immediate next-door neighbours. They wish for everything elite and expect their children to follow the life of the highest level. That is top universities, top academies, top classes, and more. They even spend an unimaginable amount on the fees and can go to any height to get their kids into the top-level universities. However, a murder and a mysterious teacher turn things around for the elite in SKY Castle.

