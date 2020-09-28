'Sneakerheads' Episode 3: Was Mark Wahlberg In Sneaker Heads? Find Out

The new Netflix show Sneakerheads was released on the streaming platform on September 25, 2020. Over the course of six breezy episodes, the show narrates the story of Devin played by Allen Maldonado, who has left his sneaker collecting days behind since he got married to Christine (Yaani King Mondschein).

Helmed by Jay Longino, in the series fans see that Devin’s lackadaisical life changes for the better when he has a run-in with his former partner-in-crime Bobby (Andrew Bachelor). It does not take Devin to fall back into his old habit after this encounter.

Is Mark Wahlberg in 'Sneakerheads' episode 3?

After watching episode 3 of the show, fans were confused whether the 49-year-old Hollywood actor was featured in the episode or not. The plot of episode 3 on Sneakerheads revolves around the sneaker gang going to Mark Wahlberg’s house. It is a known fact that Mark is a sneaker enthusiast himself. Hence, him being featured on the show would be a no brainer.

In a 2015 interview with GQ, Wahlberg had revealed that he had collected over $100,000 worth of sneakers. Naturally, sneaker enthusiasts and Sneakerheads’ fans were looking forward to seeing him in episode 3. However, as the gang gets into the door of a mansion, a man appears who looks nothing like Mark Wahlberg. This left the fans totally confused.

Many fans took to Reddit to discuss this. One fan said that he had to stop the show and do a quick google search to see what Mark Wahlberg looks like now. The expressed a doubt claiming that he thought that the American actor might have gained 50 pounds of weight or undergone some plastic surgery.

The Reddit user named ‘talbotron’, then revealed that he waited till the end of the episode and saw that in the credits, instead of Mark Wahlberg, the show makers had written Mark Lewis Walberg.

Hence, the popular American actor Mark Wahlberg did not appear in Sneakerheads episode 3 cast. Instead, it was Mark L. Walberg, the American television and game show host. Many other Sneakerhead fans replied in the threads of the Reddit discussion, claiming that they had the same confusion.

Who is Mark L. Walberg?

The 58-year-old Mark Lewis Walberg is an actor, television personality, and game show host. His most popular hosting job was on Antiques Roadshow. He is also best known as the host of shows such as Russian Roulette on GSN and The Moment of Truth on Fox. He also hosted a series on CMT titled Your Chance to Dance in 2010.

