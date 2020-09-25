Netflix Controversy: US Senators Urge The Platform To Drop A Chinese Book Adaptation

Popular OTT giant Netflix has run into a controversy with US Senators who have urged the platform to scrap the adaptation of a Chinese science fiction book. Five US Senators, as per a report by US News & World Report, have urged the platform to reconsider their move to adapt the book trilogy. The argument by the Senators is that the author of the Chinese book has defended the treatment of Uighur Muslims under the Chinese Government.

US Senators urge Netflix to avoid adaptation of a Chinese sci-fi book

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Sets Up Kitchen Garden With Family, Says 'together We See It Grow'

D.B Weiss and David Benioff were expected to work on this project of turning the book into a live-action adaptation. The book named “The Three-Body Problem” is one out of the three books that were set to be adapted into a Netflix project. The trilogy has been written by Liu Cixin and the announcement for the adaptation came about a month ago as per the portal. D.B Weiss and David Benioff have been known to work on Game of Thrones and thus were tasked to work on the live adaptation of the book written by Liu.

Also Read | When Is Ratched Releasing On Netflix? See Release Date & Time Of The Sarah Paulson Starrer

However, a letter was written to Netflix by the five US Senators which drew attention towards certain comments made by Liu to a magazine in 2019. The writer spoke about China’s clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim communit9ies in the Xinjiang region. In the statement, according to the portal, Liu mentioned that the Chinese government was trying to help their economy and also trying to lift off poverty. He further added that if one were to loosen up the country, the consequences would be terrifying.

Also Read | Sarah Paulson's 'Ratched' Trailer Is Spooky, Shows 'there Are Rights And Wrongs'; Watch

In the past, The United States Human Rights groups have criticized China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslims. China, on the other hand, has denied such accusations made by the US. The Chinese have also denied the existence of internment camps and have called them vocational and educational institutions.

In the letter sent by the senators, Marsha Blackburn mentioned that the adaptation of Liu’s work amounts to the normalization of the Chinese Government's crimes. Thus the senators have asked Netflix to reconsider their decision. The OTT platform, on the other hand, is yet to comment on this issue.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Recalls Old Family Trips With A Throwback Picture, Says 'time Well Spent'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.