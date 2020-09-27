Free Netflix Password’ Prank Allures The Internet, Those Who ‘get It’ In Splits

A Netflix prank online that has now hooked several victims into desperately trying the made-up login credentials, has left the internet in splits. Art director, Pablo Rochat shared a hilarious post on his official Instagram handle, wherein, a paper glued to the pole on a sidewalk mentioned “Free Netflix Login”. This not only amused the passerby on-site but also an alarming number of people online who excitedly started to enter the extraordinary lengthy password to gain access to the movie streaming service, given the undeniable charm of the word “free. “Good luck,” the art director wrote in the caption, sheepishly laughing (as per the emoticon he used). Instantly, comments started to pour in wherein users enquired if they were the “only ones getting login error”.

As complainants swarmed in the comments section of the post about the absurd password “not working”, several others laughed away, lauding the prankster’s presence of mind. “This must be one of those apple strong passwords,” a netizen commented. The password glued to the electric pole was in fact a fake one. Terrified at not being able to log in, one wrote, "It's not working I lost 1 hour doing this,” to which another replied pretending to feel bad, “damn I feel bad to DM me I for you bro” (sic). To this several others commented “LMFAOOOO,” in response.

Prank leaves many confused

“It worked! But for security reasons I change the password,” (sic) pretended one to avoid being laughed at. “Question, how to tell difference between capital i and lower case L cuz- l I,” (sic) another asked pointing out that the complicated password was designed in a manner thatit was tricky to decode and led several into wasting life’s precious hours. “I wanna try this and it better be real,” a user warned others. “You can't have a password that long, Hunny,” a lady, unable to contain the mystery retorted at the users, the victims of the prank. Later, the artist revealed in a separate post that the password, in fact, given its length and awkward characters, wasn’t a valid one.

