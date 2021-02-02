IU Joins The Cast Of Hirokazu Kore-Eda's First Korean Movie 'Baby Box Broker'

Singer and actor IU is all set to be part of Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda's first Korean movie. The director who won Palme d’Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for the movie Shoplifters is all set to step into the Korean film industry. According to Soompi, the news about the movie was announced in August 2020 and the cast also includes Parasite fame Song Kang Ho, Peninsula star Kang Dong Won, and Sense 8 fame Bae Doona. The movie is tentatively titled, Baby, Box, Broker.

IU Joins Hirokazu Kore-Eda's Baby Box Broker

According to the publication, the movie revolves around the concept of baby boxes. The boxes are usually heated and people anonymously abandon their babies in them. The parents who leave their babies on such heated boxes also drop a heartbreaking note for the ones who will adopt the child. The movie will revolve around the lives of those who are involved in such a practice. The publication further revealed that the director started planning the movie five years ago and he has already met the team in Korea for further process. The movie is expected to go on floors this year. The film will be produced by Zip Cinema who has worked in movies like #ALIVE, The Most Ordinary Love, Default, Master, and The Priests. It will be helmed by CJ ENM who will also distribute the movie.

The Japanese director Hirokazu began his career in television and then went on to work on feature films. His feature movies include Nobody Knows (2004), Still Walking (2008), and After the Storm (2016). The movie Baby Box Broker will mark Hirokazu's second movie for which he's working outside Japan. Earlier he made The Truth that was shot in English and French. The movie features Juliette Binoche, Catherine Deneuve and Ethan Hawke in pivotal roles.

IU, who is also known as Lee Ji-Eun is the recent cast of the movie. Her role in the movie is yet to be decided. Besides being an actor, IU is a singer who has released several singles and albums. Her first single was 'Lost Child' in the year 2008. She has worked in multiple dramas as well as movies. IU's popular dramas include Dream High, You are the Best, My Mister, Persona and many more. Her movies include Real and Shades of Heart.

