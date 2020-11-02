'Sonny With A Chance' cast And Characters: Interesting FAQs Fans Would Want To Know

Sonny With A Chance is an American television series created by Steve Marmel. The show premiered on February 8, 2009, and aired for two seasons on Disney Channel. The plot of the series revolves around the experiences of teenager Sonny Munroe, who becomes the newest accepted cast member of her favourite sketch comedy television show, So Random.

The series was the first Disney Channel Original Series to be shot and aired in high-definition from the very beginning. Here are five interesting FAQs about the cast of Sonny with a Chance. Read further ahead to know all about Sonny With A Chance cast and characters.

FAQs about Sonny With A Chance cast

Who plays the lead character of Sonny Munroe in first two seasons of the series?

Demi Lovato, a very popular American singer, songwriter, and actor, was cast to play the lead character of Sonny Munroe in the series. Her character was that of a very friendly and well-intentioned teenage girl from Appleton, Wisconsin, who lands the role of the main character on her favourite comedy sketch television show, So Random. The character is a rising star of the ensemble cast and works very hard to be the best comedian that she can be.

Why did Demi Lovato leave Sonny With A Chance in Season 3?

Demi Lovato enjoyed a fair share of fame for her character as Sonny Munroe before she faced some major crisis in her personal life. After seeking treatment for her physical and emotional issues, the actor decided to not get back to the show. According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said that being in front of a camera would make her nervous.

Who plays Marshall on Sonny With A Chance?

Michael Kostroff, a popular American actor, was cast to play the character of Marshall Pike in Sonny with a Chance. The actor is best known for his five seasons playing gang attorney Maury Levy on the HBO series The Wire. He was one of the writers of The Working Actor, a weekly Backstage advice column.

Which are the two characters in Sonny With A Chance who appear in all episodes?

Demi Lovato (playing the character of Sonny Munroe) and Tiffany Thornton (playing the character of Tawni Hart) are the only two characters who appear in all the episodes. Tiffany Thornton’s character Tawni Hart is the main cast member of So Random, who is jealous of Sonny. However, after a while, the two become best friends.

What was Sonny With A Chance titled in Brazil?

In Brazil, the television series was titled Sunny Entre Estrelas, which means 'Sunny Between Stars'. The character of Sonny Munroe was actually re-named to Sunny. According to reports from IMDb, this happened most likely because of the pronunciation.

Sonny With A Chance trailer

