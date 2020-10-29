'Sonny With A Chance' Cast: Demi Lovato, Tiffany Thornton And Others

Sonny With A Chance was an American sitcom series that aired from the years 2009 to 2011 and had two seasons. It revolved around the life of Sonny Monroe, portrayed by Demi Lovato, who gets to work on her favourite sketch comedy show So Random!. Read on to know more about Sonny With a Chance cast:

The cast of Sonny With a Chance

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato played the titular role of Allison Munroe, whose nickname is Sonny in the show. The story sees her being accepted as the newest addition to her favourite sketch comedy show So Random! Demi Lovato is a popular American singer who had also appeared in the Disney TV movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2. She sang the theme song This Is Me for the movies in collaboration with Joe Jonas.

Demi has also done 6 studio albums in her career so far namely Don't Forget, Here We Go Again, Unbroken, Demi, Confident, and the latest Tell Me You Love Me in 2017. The actor-singer also has acting credits for the shows Barney & Friends, Glee, and the documentary films Demi Lovato: Stay Strong and Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.

Tiffany Thornton

Tiffany Thornton played the role of Tawny Hart in the show who was expressively jealous of Sonny and doesn’t like it when things don’t go her way. Tiffany Thornton is popularly known for her role in the show and has also appeared in the shows 8 Simple Rules, American Dreams, The O.C., Desperate Housewives, That's So Raven, Jericho, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Hannah Montana after she made her debut with the show Quintuplets in 2004.

Sterling Knight

Sterling Knight plays the role of Chad Dylan Cooper in the show, who is the arch-rival of Sonny initially and they share a love-hate relationship that eventually transforms into them dating. He is popular for his role in the show and pits spinoff So Random!. Chad has also played Zander Carlson in Melissa & Joey, and Christopher Wilde in the Disney Movie Starstruck.

Supporting Cast

The supporting vast of Sonny With A Chance includes Brandon Mychal Smith as Nico Harris, Doug Brochu as Grady Mitchell, and Allisyn Ashley Arm as Zora Lancaster.

