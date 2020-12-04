'Sons Of The Soil' Review: A Docuseries That Will Keep You Hooked

Director: Alex Gale

Producer: Neha Khurana and Rishabh Sudan

Where to watch Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers: Amazon Prime

Sons of the Soil Review

The Plot

Abhishek Bachchan led Jaipur Pink Panthers gives an inside look of their lives through their first-ever docuseries Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers. After winning the first-ever KPL season, Jaipur Pink Panthers have been on a losing streak. But now, in the KPL Season 7, the team has something to prove. Abhishek Bachchan wants them to prove it. Every team player is under immense pressure to hold the trophy once again while also handling their personal life.

Watch the Sons of the Soil trailer here:

What works?

Want to know what it takes to be a KPL kabaddi player? Watch Sons of the Soil. This BCC docuseries provides you with different aspects of an indigenous game like Kabaddi, in a way that you have never seen before. It starts off with Abhishek Bachchan leading his pack with an interview, where he simply says, “I don’t like losing”. This simple yet deeply personalised statement drives Sons of the Soil.

Abhishek Bachchan is more than team owner, this season is important to preserve a legacy. Sons of the Soil has a crew that plans to be part of Bachchan’s motive. No wonder, Shreenivas Shirolkar’s cinematography and Vinod Salhotra’s editing give a boost to the docuseries. The show successful captures every player’s personal and professional life. Moreover, Jaipur Pink Panthers’ coach Srinivas Reddy brings a raw aspect to this otherwise well-crafted series. His no-holds-barred approach is downright brutal but appreciated by the team.

While many docuseries and sports films speak about a team or a player winning in the end, Sons of the Soil shows a different story. It focuses on how failure and pressure drive this team ahead. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ captain Deepak Hooda also drives the plot ahead successful while battling humungous pressure and inner turmoil.

More than anything, the docuseries successfully shifts the audience’s focus from mainstream sports like cricket and tennis to a sport like Kabaddi. Every cast member present in the docuseries easily adds a zeal and excitement to the sport while bringing a personal touch to the 40-minute game.

What doesn’t?

Sons of the Soil throws a spotlight on Kabaddi but not much in comparison to Abhishek Bachchan and his young team. This jumbles the focus of the audience at times. Kabaddi is an indigenous sport but in an enclosed space the soil is replaced by mats and the sun is replaced by stadium lights. But soon these lights dim on the Pink Panthers. Their losing string begins once again. This well-crafted docuseries pumps you about the game but does not provide a new aspect for Kabaddi lovers.

Final Thoughts

Sons of the Soil is a series that will provide you an insight for the world of Kabaddi but through Abhishek Bachchan’s eyes. If you are looking for a series, that will only focus on the game then this docuseries is not for you. As mentioned earlier, Sons of the Soil is great for an amateur wanting to know about the game but a Kabaddi enthusiast will end up looking for something more and will be disappointed in the end.

Ratings

3.5/5

