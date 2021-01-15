'The Power' Movie 2021 Review: A Generic Storyline With Ample Twists And Turns

The Power is a newly-released film on Zee Plex that shows an action-filled underworld mafia film that shows a number of experienced actors playing different characters. Vidyut Jammwal has played the lead role in the film and is paired opposite Shruti Haasan, whose character also sees a lot of development as the film heads forward. The film also stars other strong actors such as Sachin Khedekar, Prateik Babbar, Jishhu Sengupta, Sonal Chauhan and more. Have a look at The Power movie review and the overall performance by the film.

The Power movie 2021 review

The Power sees Vidyut Jammwal in yet another action flick, with several fight scenes which displays his athletic skills. However, the audience sees him this time playing a more complex role, rather than his usual straightforward tough-guy roles. He has played the role of Devi, who is the son of Kalidas Thakur, who is a feared crime boss. He is shown to be in love with the daughter of his father’s loyal companion Anwar, called Pari; who is portrayed by Shruti Haasan. The first phase of the movie includes some interesting scenes, which builds up some expectations from the movie.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Makes Fun Of Her Cooking Skills And All Amateur Bakers Will Relate

However, the film does not live up to its expectations, as it shows a storyline that is generic in nature, which has been camouflaged with a few twists and turns, which do not really help the movie’s plot. Vidyut, who is seen to be reluctant about getting into his family business, is eventually drawn in it because of bad blood. However, his character development from being a soft-guy to becoming a tough guy was rather abrupt and out-of-the-blue. Other plot twists and certain scenes that follow go off the track in regard to the story, with no real goal.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Her Dating Strategy And Making The "first Move" | Watch

While an attempt was made by the makers to show a crime world and mafia story in a different light, they have ended up repeating the old storyline, only with unnecessary twists. Even though some of the actors made a strong effort to hold the fort from their end, it has only gone in vain. The film is available to watch on Zee Plex.

ALSO READ: Celina Jaitly Expresses Displeasure As Hungary Bans Adoption For Same-sex Couples

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Shares Stunning Picture Of The Sun-painted Sky From His Trip To Jaisalmer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.