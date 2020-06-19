Who Is Tripti Dimri? Meet The 'zamindarni' From The New Netflix's 'Bulbbul'

Netizens are wondering who is Tripti Dimri? The actor started trending after her appearance in Anushka Sharma's Bulbbul. She plays one of the key roles in the Netflix movie. Here's what you need to know about the actor.

Who is Tripti Dimri?

Image credit: Tripti Dimri Instagram

Tripti Dimri is 26 years of age. She was born on February 23, 1994. Tripti hails from a small town in Uttarakhand. Before working in the movies, she had worked as a model and appeared in a lot of commercials. Tripti Dimri seems to love travelling as can be gathered from her Instagram profile. The actor often posts picture from hilly destinations. She also seems to be an adventurer going by the photos. Take a look at Tripti Dimri's photos:

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's Netflix Original Film 'Bulbbul' Trailer Out, Fans Call It 'intriguing'

Also Read: 'Bulbbul': Anushka Sharma Drops Trailer Of Her Upcoming Supernatural Drama

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul' Has Got 'Friends' Joey Tribbiani Stumped; Here's Why

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Shares Intriguing First Look Of Netflix Original Film 'Bulbbul'

Also Read: Divya Khosla Kumar Looks Back At Her Short Film Where She Played Crazy Bulbul

Tripti Dimri's Bollywood journey

She made her Bollywood debut with the 2017 movie, Poster Boys. It starred Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade in the role of three friends who face humiliation at the hands of their friends and family. This happens after their photos got published on the cover of a controversial advertisement.

After this Tripti Dimri starred in Laila Majnu which released in 2018. The movie is based on the love story of Laila and Majnu and also stars Avinash Tiwary in the lead alongside Tripti. The story revolved around their characters who hailed from Kashmir and was in love with each other. However, due to the opposition from their families, she married someone else while he went away to London.

Laila Majnu had received a lot of appreciation and was lauded for bringing the old lore back in the context of the present generation. It was also one of the most talked movies of the year. Tripti as Laila had also managed to woo her audience on screen.

Tripti Dimri will now feature in Anushka Sharma's production, Bulbbul. She is seen in the role of a Zamindar's wife. Her Laila Majnu hero, Avinash Tiwary also joins in Bulbbul cast. Besides them, Parambrata Chatterjee, Paoli Dam and Rahul Bose also play important roles in the movie. It is based on the legend from West Bengal about a witch and her tryst with a Zamindari family. Bulbbul will release on June 24, 2020.

Also Read: National Children Day 2020: Animated Movies On Netflix That Tweens Will Love

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Drive' And 'Kai Poi Che' Feature On Netflix Trends

Also Read: National Children Day 2020: 30 Best Movies For Kids On Netflix You Can Watch On This Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.