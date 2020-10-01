'Mrs Miniver' Cast: A Look At Greer Garson As Kay Miniver, Walter As Clem & Other Stars

The 1942 film, Mrs Miniver, helmed by William Wyler, stars late actors Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon, May Whitty, Teresa Wright, Reginald Owen and many others. Produced by Sidney Franklin, William Wyler, the drama is about a middle-class English family who is swotting the subject of war, and learning to cope up with it. The family tries to survive the initial months during World War II. Here's a look at the cast of Mrs Miniver.

Mrs Miniver cast

Greer Garson

Late star Greer Garson plays the role of Kay Miniver in the film. She is known for her work in films like Pride and Prejudice, The Law and the Lady, and others. The actor also made several radio appearances during that era.

Walter Pidgeon

Late actor Walter Pidgeon plays the role of Clem Miniver in the film. He appeared in several films like Forbidden Planet, Madame Curie. He was last seen in the 1978 film, Sextette. Walter bagged awards too.

Dame May Whitty

Late actor Dame May Whitty plays the role of Lady Beldon as part of Mrs Miniver cast. She was born to William Alfred Whitty and Mary Louisa Whitty. May was roped in for My Name Is Julia Ross, The Lady Vanishes and many other films.

Teresa Wright

Late star Teresa Wright plays the role of Carol Beldon as part of the cast of Mrs Miniver. Her 1946 film, The Best Years of Our Lives, was very well received during that era. More so, the actor's movies like The Rainmaker, The Good Mother, Somewhere in Time still remain fresh.

Reginald Owen

Late actor Reginald Owen plays the role of Foley, Storekeeper and Air-raid Warden, in the film. Reginald Owen is known for his work in movies like A Christmas Carol, Mary Poppins and others. His film titled Tarzan's Secret Treasure was well received.

Who was Greer Garson married to?

As per the report of ggarson.weebly.com, Greer was first smitten by Alec Snelson, her childhood friend. However, her marriage with him proved to be disastrous. The same report added that after Alec, Greer began to date Richard Ney, the actor who played her son in the film, Mrs Miniver. The duo tied the knot in 1943 and called it quits in 1946. During the filming of Julia Misbehaves, Greer was introduced to Buddy Fogelson. They soon fell in love and got married in 1949, stated the report.

Is there a Mrs Miniver Rose?

A 2017 report of Express stated that a gardener tracked down and saved a breed of rose from vanishing. He named it after the iconic World War Two film. As per the site, Mr Murrin stated that American rose grower Jackson and Perkins jumped on the bandwagon with the introduction of a hybrid tea rose called 'Mrs Miniver'.

