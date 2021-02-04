'Southern Charm' Fame Madison LeCroy On Dating Rumours With Alex Rodriguez: We're Innocent

Bravo's Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy recently addressed all the dating rumours surrounding her and former baseball shortstop, Alex Rodriguez. In an interview with Page Six on Wednesday, Madison admitted that although she and Alex, who is engaged to songstress Jennifer Lopez, have 'spoken on the phone', they have 'never met'. The reality TV show star also set the record straight saying she never had a physical relationship with the 45-year-old and explained that he's 'just an acquaintance'.

Did Southern Charm's cast member Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez ever date?

After staying silent about romance rumours with Alex Rodriguez, Madison LeCroy has finally spoken about the same and rubbished all the reports in an interview with Page Six. The Southern Charm fame told the portal that she and A-Rod have neither met nor been physical with each other. Elaborating further on the same, Madison said that the basketball player has never cheated on his fiancée, i.e. JLo, with her.

Talking about the bond they share, she clarified that they have 'randomly spoken' but it wasn't consistent. Although she didn't speak about the nature of their calls or when they exactly occurred either, Madison just stated that it was 'innocent'. The television personality also feels that she told the 'wrong person' about it and it then became a hot topic of discussion among people close to her. In the interview, she revealed that everything happened a year ago, but it's only being aired now.

For the unversed, it all started after Madison's Southern Charm co-star Craig Conover accused her of cheating on her then-beau Austen with a former MLB player from Miami on the show's reunion that aired on January 28. Speaking about the same, Madison LeCroy told the portal that while Alex's name was mentioned in the episode, she had asked the makers to bleep it out. Furthermore, Madison also explained that she does not want anything bad for either Alex's family of her family and concluded stating they are 'innocent'. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez's beloved fiancé has not spoken about or addressed the rumours as of yet.

