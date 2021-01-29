What Happened To Cameran On Southern Charm? Why Is Cameran Not On The Next Season?

One of the final bidding gifts of 2020 was the news of Cameran Eubanks leaving Southern Charm after serving six seasons. Cameran was a leading player on Southern Charm and was known for being the voice of reason for the Charleston crew. Following her farewell, her friends Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo also announced parting ways from the show as they had realised the repercussions of being in the limelight and how it hampers their personal lives. All said and done, here's what actually happened that made Cameran decide her adieu.

What happened to Cameran on Southern Charm? Why is Cameran not on Southern Charm?

Last night, Southern Charm had its most anticipated reunion and with Kathryn Dennis agreeing to be there, fans knew things were going to get messy. After the rumours of Cameran's husband cheating on her with makeup artist Rebecca cropped in and was further discovered to have been spread by Kathryn, no one ever threw light on it until now. Kathryn seemed pretty furious when she clarified that she had nothing to do with the rumours and that she was affirmative that her choice of not returning had been discussed well before the rumours even set in.

Craig and Leva Bonaparte also told their side of the story in the reunion episode. They, too, clarified that Kathryn had nothing to do with the rumours and further revealed that Cameran had stopped talking to them right after her announcing her exit. This especially came as a shock to Craig who reminisced the time when they used to talk every day.

As for Cameran, the real estate agent had something entirely different to say about the situation. On May 3, Cameran took to her Instagram in support of her husband and adamantly denied the infidelity rumours. She wrote in a now-deleted post, “It has come to my attention that insidious rumours are now spreading and fake articles are being written … some of which pertain to my marriage. You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck. What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me.”

Makeup artist Rebecca Wash also shot down the malicious rumours, further clarifying to never have even met Cameran's husband. Cameran reposted the makeup artist's message while adding, "It is so sad that this kind, beautiful and innocent girl had to be drug into the mud. I signed up for this by being on TV. She didn't. @RebeccaWash is the victim here."

