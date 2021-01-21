What Happened To Ashley From 'Southern Charm'? Find Out Whom Is She Dating After Ravenel

Bravo network viewers would be well aware of the love triangle between Ashley Jacobs, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel, from Southern Charm. The love triangle served as the main fodder for the reality show in 2017. However, things took a gnarly turn when Ravenel got arrested and pleaded guilty for third degree assault and battery in September 2019. It appears as though both his flames Jacobs and Dennis have moved on to other relationships since season 7 of the show ended. Find out what happened to Ashley from Southern Charm.

What happened to Ashley from Southern Charm?

During her time in Southern Charm, Ashley was living in Charleston, South Carolina. According to a report in Distractify, it has been revealed that the reality television star moved back to California in 2019. She posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle upon her return and wrote a caption, “Thanks for the life lessons South Carolina but I’m goin’ back to my roots! #CaliforniaGirl”, she wrote on Instagram around that time. Ashley Jacob's Instagram handle is private at the moment.

In a January 2020 interview with US Weekly, Ashley stated that she was not able to see the light at the end of the tunnel amid her break up with Thomas Ravenel. The pair had dated from 2017 to 2018. She added that she didn’t know how she was going to get out of the pain of the breakup. She also added that she had undergone severe weight loss and had been dealing with a lot of stress post her breakup.

Where is Ashley from Southern Charm now?

Ashley Jacobs is currently residing in California and from her Instagram handle, it appears as though she has found love again. The report in Distractify, also reveals that she is dating Mike Appel, the co-founder of a designer underwear brand and related garments. The duo went public about their relationship in 2019. In another interview with US Weekly, she revealed that she was happy having a healthy relationship. She revealed that she is still healing from the stress and anxiety even post her break up with Ravenel.

Whom is Kathryn Dennis dating?

Kathryn Dennis who had two children with Thomas Ravenel is now dating Chleb Ravenell, a former wide receiver from Western Michigan University. Dennis’ new boyfriend is also a product specialist at Apple. The reality star often posts pictures with her new beau on her Instagram handle.

