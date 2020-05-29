'Space Force' Cast: Here Is The Cast Of Steve Carell's Latest Netflix Series

Steve Carell is known for his role as Michael Scott in the TV series The Office. Steve Carell along with The Office maker Greg Daniels created comedy Netflix series titled Space Force. The web series premieres on Netflix from today i.e. May 29, 2020.

Space Force is reportedly a workplace comedy show that centres on a group of people who have been given a task to establish the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces called The United States Space Force. Steve Carell will play the role of General Mark Naird, who is tasked with running a secret Colorado base. Check out the trailer and the cast members of this new Netflix series.

Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird

John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory

Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali

Alex Sparrow as Yuri 'Bobby' Telatovich

Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang

Don Lake as Brad Gregory

Lisa Kudrow as Maggie Naird

Other Space force cast members include:

Owen Daniels as Obie Hanrahan,

Noah Emmerich as Kick Grabaston,

Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci,

Diana Silvers as Erin Naird,

Jessica St. Clair as Kelly King,

Fred Willard as Fred Naird,

Hector Duran as Julio,

Spencer House as Duncan Tabner,

Thomas Ohrstrom as Dr. Vandeveld,

Jamison Webb as Baxter,

Carolyn Wilson as Louise,

Exie Booker as Dr. Carter,

Tamiko Brownlee as Bryce Bachelor,

Vivis Colombetti as Hilde,

Chris Gethard as Eddie,

Ginger Gonzaga as AYC

Mary Karcz as Teri Popovich

Nancy Lantis as Dr. Wolf

Brandon Molale as Clarke Luffinch

Scott Michael Morgan as Elmer Buntyn

Rahul Nath as Dr. Chandreshekar

Mark Steger as Strange Alien

Jenny Tran as Congressional Aide

Landon Ashworth as Gabe Ely

Diedrich Bader as Army Chief of Staff

Cadance Benson as Young Erin (12)

Nicole J. Butler as Aileen Doss

Demetrius Hodges as Spaceman

Paul Jurewicz as Dewey Pantowski

Charlee Kaye as Military kid

Bruce Locke as General Tsengjun

Francesca Lombardo as Young Erin

Jane Lynch as Joint Chief of the Navy

Matteo Menzies as Military kid

Chris Silcox as Air Force Airman

Mark Anthony Vazquez as Drill Sergeant

Patrick Warburton as Marine Corps Commandant

What to expect from Steve Carell's Space Force?

Steve Carell starring web series brings back the expectations of the fans who saw and loved his workplace comedy The Office. The series also has Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay from the American sitcom FRIENDS. The series is created by Steve Carell himself and also features the last TV performance by comedian Fred Willard, who unfortunately passed away this month.

