What Time Does Space Force Release On Netflix? Know Details About The Netflix Show Here

Space Force is an upcoming Netflix comedy series created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell. This American comedy stars Carell in the role of General Mark R. Naird, Space Force's first Chief of Space Operations. It also stars Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, and Tawny Newsome.

One of the creators of Space Force on Netflix is Greg Daniels who is also the mastermind producer and writer behind shows like The Office, the Simpsons, and Saturday Night Live. Steve Carell, the second creator of Space Force on Netflix, is famous and adored for his portrayal of Michael Scott in The Office. With Greg and Steve collaborating once again, fans are excited about this show and are wondering - When does Space force start on Netflix?

Space is... hard. Space Force is... launching May 29th. pic.twitter.com/Jv2Zsr3ehb — Space Force (@realspaceforce) May 19, 2020

When does Space force start on Netflix?

The official teaser released on May 5. The official trailer out on May 19. Space force on Netflix is all set to be released on May 29, 2020.

What time will Space Force be released on Netflix?

Space force season 1 like all other Netflix series will release at 12 am-midnight. Hence the release date being May 29. Space Force season 1 will have 10 episodes.

The premise of Space Force season 1.

Space Force on Netflix is a workplace comedy series. It revolves around a group of people who are tasked with forming the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces that is the 'United States, Space Force'. In the trailer, it can be seen that when this is announced in a meeting. Carell’s character, Naird finds the idea ludicrous and giggles at it. But hilariously he becomes the first appointed General in charge of the effort. Space Force season 1 is going to follow his collaboration to get "boots on the moon” as per the orders of the President.

Nowhere to go but up. pic.twitter.com/EhP8CLN9S9 — Space Force (@realspaceforce) May 12, 2020

Space Force also has Lisa Kudrow in the show who plays Steve Carrell’s wife. The Netflix series will also feature the final television performance of comedian Fred Willard, who died on May 15, 2020. The Office actor Steve Carrell is usually known to play funny and light characters. However, his latest portrayal of 'David Sheff', the father of a troubled-drug addict teenage son, in the movie Beautiful Boy was received well by the fans.

