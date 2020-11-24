Money Heist's Tokyo Posts Throwback With Nairobi, Berlin Showers Love Over Picture

The Netflix original series Money Heist has been a fan favourite since the first instalment of the show in the year 2017. The members of Money Heist cast have become more like a family on-screen and off-screen and fans have been adoring them for their cute Instagram pictures and accounts. The Money Heist actor Ursula Corbero recently took to her Instagram and posted a picture with her co-star Alba Flores who plays the role of Nairobi on the show revisiting the 2019 days featuring a cute baby goat as well. See the photos here.

Ursula's 'beautiful' 2019 throwback photos featuring Nairobi and cute baby goat

The actor who plays Tokyo on Money Heist recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle with another actor who plays Nairobi on the same show. In the picture, Ursula can be seen holding a baby goat posing alongside co-star Alba Flores. Both the actors embraced the cute little goat and had their eyes closed while the Goat looked into the camera. Whereas in the next shot Ursula's eyes are opening and aimed towards the camera. Ursula took to her caption and wrote in Spanish the year 2019 was beautiful. She wrote, "El 2019 era hermoso". This cute throwback picture put all the co-stars in a frenzy. See the post here.

The post saw a lot of comments from other co-stars of the show. Alba Flores who is in the picture wrote down in Spanish saying if it was this year I'd have had to ask the little lamb to wear a mask as well. Esther Acebo who plays Stockholm on the show wrote 'Bebes!!' meaning babies in the comments, while Pedro Alonso who plays Berlin in the show left a red heart in the comments section.

Money Heist is a Spanish Language web-series based on a massive heist that a group is going to engage in, lead by a member called the professor. The show's name in Spanish is La Casa De Papel, that literally translates to A House of Paper. Alba Flores who was seen in this recent Instagram post played the role of Nairobi on Money Heist. Her character was killed off in the previous season of La Casa De Papel. Nairobi was shot in her chest in the 6th episode of season 4 which aired on April 3, 2020. The season 5 of Money Heist is all set for its production and is said to premiere in 2021. Sadly, Alba Flores' character Nairobi would be missing from the continuation of the current heist.

Image credits: @ursulolita IG

