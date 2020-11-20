Couple Opts For 'Money Heist'-themed Pre-wedding Photoshoot, Creates Stir On Internet

A couple from the Philippines is taking the internet by a storm after they decided to shoot their pre-wedding photos in the popular Netflix show Money Heist style. Social media was stormed by photos of the couple named Andrew Rolio and Inez Jade Quial who decided to have a Money Heist-themed pre-wedding photoshoot. In the pictures shared online by their photographer Hafid Caballes, the couple can be seen dressed in red jumpsuits, wearing Salvador Dali masks, and posing with guns.

Netizens dubbed the idea as "couple goals" as they showered praises on the post. One user suggested the couple could have included bridesmaid and groomsmaid as hostages during the photo shoot.

The couple also shot a wedding invitation video in Money Heist style, which looks like the trailer of the Spanish drama series. The photoshoot took place at the Temple of Leah in Cebu City, Philippines, which is a Roman-style temple and looks a lot like the Royal Mint of Spain from the show. Quial is a doctor in Philippines, while Rolio is an intensive care unit nurse in London. The wedding is scheduled to take place on November 25 and 50 guests are expected to attend the event keeping in mind the COVID-19 measures put in place.

Update on the show

Netflix renewed the original Spanish series for the fifth and final season after it received a lot of love from viewers across the globe. The fifth season of Money Heist is said to be in the making as of yet. According to Netflix, the shooting of the much-awaited season began in August and on Monday the production on the 10-episode started. The final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2021.

