Is 'Special Ops' A Real Story? Everything You Need To Know About The New Hotstar Series

The new Hotstar series Special Ops has taken the internet by storm. The series released on March 17 and fans have already begun to praise the show. The series has been directed by Neeraj Pandey who is making his debut in the digital space. Neeraj Panday previously was known to direct major hits like A Wednesday and Baby.

Is Special Ops a real story?

The series was praised for its immersive and gripping storytelling. The story was liked by the viewers to the point that the audience began wondering if it was based on a real story. According to a news portal, the series indeed is based on real-life incidents taken from the lives of officers working for the Indian intelligence agency. The series has eight episodes where Kay Kay Menon’s character Himmat Singh tries to deduce the oncoming attack.

The series talks about the major terror attacks India had to deal with in the past 19 years. From the 2001 parliament attack to the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the Kashmir terror attack, the series focuses on Himmat Singh’s quest to get hold of that one guy who is responsible for these heinous crimes. However, the series is based on the 19-year-old manhunt for the 2001 parliament terror attack accused, according to a news portal.

Joining Kay Kay Menon’s character Himmat Singh in his conquest are five other officers played by Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij, and Muzammil Ibrahim. These officers land in several parts of the world due to the manhunt for this one criminal mastermind. Kay Kay’s character seems hell-bent on killing the accused Ikhlaq Khan regardless of casualties since he has been looking for him for 19 years.

The director of the show Neeraj Pandey also spoke about the series. Neeraj said that Special Ops was a story that he thought about many years ago. The director admitted that the series needed a lot of time to develop, therefore he was patient with the script. He later expressed that it is a huge deal for him to portray the 2001 parliament attack.

