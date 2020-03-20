'Special Ops' Total Number Of Episodes & Their Plot Lines So Far; Read

Special Ops is a brand new series launched by the streaming service Hotstar. This series marks the directorial debut of Neeraj Pandey into the online space. Neeraj is known for delivering hits like A Wednesday, Special 26, M.S. Dhone, Baby, among others. The series aired on Hotstar on March 17 and has since become quite a fan favourite among viewers.

Special Ops total episodes & their plotlines so far

Number of Episodes

The Special Ops total episodes are currently at eight that are available in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi and Telugu. The trailer of the series created quite an impact and fans were eager to see what the show is all about. Now that the series has been released, fans are finding it quite entertaining.

About the episodes

The first episode in the series titled Kaagaz Ke Phool saw the official of R&AW create an audit report of Himmat Singh due to his supposed miscellaneous expenses, a theory held back for nineteen years, finally begins making sense. The second episode is titled Guide and talks about the attacks of 26/11 that shook the nation; Himmat Singh and his team close in on their target.

The third episode is titled Mughal-E-Azam, and sheds light on a business tycoon named Hafiz Ali. The episode shows the aftermath of betrayal and a nineteen-year-old saga that gives out a mammoth reveal. The rest of the episodes follow the same plotline following the quest of Himmat Sing and his team.

The Plot

The story of Special Ops revolves around the life of an officer of Research and Analysis Wing. The officer is named Himmat Singh and is known to be an intelligent and efficient man. He is skilled and in the past has linked patterns for several terrorist attacks. He deduces that there is one individual who is backing up the series of attacks. He, therefore, sets out to put together a team of agents who will be operating remotely from different corners of the world in order to get hold of the criminal mastermind.

The cast

It was reported by an entertainment portal that Neeraj Pandey handpicked the cast for this series. The series features Kay Kay Menon, Vipul Gupta, Karan Tacker, Meher Vij, and Divya Dutta. Fans were delighted to see such a talented cast for the series.

