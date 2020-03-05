Rom-coms On Hotstar Which Must Be On Your Binge-watch List This Weekend

The OTT platforms have become a rage and with the medium offering TV shows, web-series and films from across the globe, audiences are consuming global content more than ever. The subscribers can explore TV shows and web-series across different genres with just one click. Among all the genres, rom-com is something that is enjoyed by most of the people. Here is a list of a few Bollywood rom-coms you can find on Hotstar, which you can binge-watch this weekend. Check out the list below.

Rom-coms available on Hotstar

Kick

Salman Khan and Jaqueline Fernandes starrer, Kick, is directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film released in 2014 and was one of the most entertaining and highest-grossing films of the year 2014. The pinch of action sequences makes it more interesting and engaging. Reportedly, the makers are working on the sequel to Kick.

Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Shaadi Ke Side Effects released on February 28, 2014. The quirky script and actors Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in the lead tickled a funny bone or two of the audience. It unfolds the struggle of a married man, who tries to maintain happiness and spark in his marriage.

Break Ke Baad

The Danish Aslam directorial, starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan, released in 2010. The lead actors play the character of two childhood friends and the film shows how love blooms in between them. It also unfolds how their perspectives change when they start their career.

De De Pyar De

De De Pyar De, released in 2019, features Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in its star cast. The rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. The film was loved by the audience for its storyline and screenplay. The story revolves around a mid-aged man, who falls in love with a girl much younger to him. His world turns upside down when his daughter comes to know about it.

2 States

The film based on writer Chetan Bhagat's book with the same title released in 2014. Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor play the lead character of Ananya and Krish. The lead characters, who want to get married, struggle to convince their family. The film takes the viewers on a roller-coaster ride of laughter every time their family meets on the screen and start slamming each other's cultures.

