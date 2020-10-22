Ending Of Split Explained - Here's What Happened In The Last Mysterious Scene

American psychological thriller movie Split was widely loved by the audiences. The movie left the audiences hooked till the end. The movie released in 2016 and was directed by M Night Shyamalan. It starred James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Betty Buckley in prominent roles.

The plot of the movie revolves around a man who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. He has 23 personalities which alternatively keep appearing. He kidnaps three teenage girls and locks them up in an underground storage facility. The authorities have to befriend his friendly personalities to rescue those girls. For viewers who found the conclusion confusing, here is the ending of Split explained in detail.

Here is the ending of Spilt explained

Split movie’s focus on the 23 personalities of the protagonist leaves the audience bewildered. He kills the two of the kidnapped girls but spares the third one when he discovers marks of sexual abuse on her body. He relates to her because he, too, had a rough childhood.

Who is Dunn at the end of Split?

David Dunn is one of the main characters of M Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable trilogy. He is a security guard who realises that he has superhuman qualities. Mr Dunn’s character is portrayed by the famous Hollywood actor Bruce Wills.

What does the ending of Split mean?

In the end, after Kevin’s other personalities have killed off the two girls, and the only surviving victim Casey is rescued by the police. In the next frame, the news is played on the television where the presenter refers to Kevin as The Horde. The news also chronicles the details of his killing spree.

The waitress of the diner then says that there was another serial killer that was given a nickname like this. But she cannot remember his name. A man sitting next to her, Mr David Dunn, reveals that the name was Mr Glass.

Why was Bruce Willis at the end of Split?

Bruce Willis enters the frame at the of Split only in a cameo. He played the protagonist in the first part of the Unbreakable trilogy. He then goes on to play a major role in Glass, the third instalment of the series.

