Srinivas Rao From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Him

Srinivas Rao is an Indian author who has lately been in the news for his appearance in the reality web series Indian Matchmaking. The Netflix show featured him looking for a suitable match for himself through a professional matchmaker Sima Taparia. Srinivas Rao was introduced in the first couple of episodes of the matchmaking series. Here is everything that you need to know about Author Srinivas from Indian Matchmaking.

Who is Srinivas from Indian Matchmaking?

Srinivas Rao, a Tamil lad, is an author who is the host and founder of the popular podcast, the Unmistakable Creative. He has interviewed more than five hundred creative people on his podcast. Along with it, he has also written books like An Audience Of One: Reclaiming Creativity for Its Own Sake and Unmistakable: Why Only Is Better Than Best.

On Indian Matchmaking, Srinivas was the first suitor who was introduced to Aparna Shewakrami. In the show, viewers saw Srini being confused about his life. He was seen unsure about his career preferences. On the other hand, Aparna was looking for a career-driven man for herself. Apart from this, Srinivas was also 7 years older to her, and the age gap between the two bothered Aparna’s mother.

Although Aparna and Srinivas got along very well initially, they did have way too different personalities. The pair didn’t end up being together. Aparna Shewakrami is a Houston-based attorney, who was seen going on a lot of dates throughout the first season of Indian Matchmaking. Eventually, she ended up meeting Jay from Atlanta who seemed like the front-runner. However, as per media reports that have surfaced online Aparna is yet single. She said in an interview that all the people she met during Indian Matchmaking were wonderful but they weren’t the one for her.

Meanwhile, in a recent Tweet shared by Srinivas Rao, he can be seen explaining that determining a woman’s value according to her biodata is the complete opposite of unconditional love. According to him, one should expect that only from a mother. Have a look at Srinivas’ tweet here:

Determing any woman's value according to her biodata is the antithesis of unconditional love, which you expect from a mother more than anyone #indianmatchmaking — Srinivas Rao (@UnmistakableCEO) July 19, 2020

Srinivas Rao’s Instagram Profile:

