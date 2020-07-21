Vyasar Ganesan From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Him

The recently released reality television web series Indian Matchmaking that debuted on Netflix on July 16, 2020, has created quite a buzz around social media. The series features Sima Taparia, a professional matchmaker who plays cupid and finds suitors for singles who approach her. The concept revolves around arranged marriages and that has taken desi Twitter by storm. Speaking about Indian Matchmaking, one of the singles who approached Sima to help him find a life partner was Vyasar Ganesan. Here’s everything you need to know about Vyasar Ganesan.

Who is Vyasar Ganesan from Indian Matchmaking?

Vyasar Ganesan is an Indian American who featured in the 7th episode of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking. He is an Austin-based teacher and college counsellor. Along with it, Vyasar is also a pop-culture enthusiast. The kind-hearted, pop-culture-obsessed lad is on the lookout for a woman who would enjoy his quirks and game nights with him. Vyasar wants his life partner to be a good communicator, who is up for an adventure and also a foodie. He was raised by his mother and shares a dark past with his father.

Sorry about my mouse being in screen, but this is the best of all possible intros #indianmatchmaking pic.twitter.com/C23FTsrsaY — Vyasar M G OMG (@NotVyasarG) July 17, 2020

On the Netflix series, Vyasar Ganesan was initially set up with Manisha Dasha who was 7 years older than him. However, when the pair didn’t work out, Sima Taparia was then set him up Rashi, who lives in San Franciso, California. Rashi works as an associate veterinarian at the VCA animal hospital. Although the series did not showcase whether Vyasar and Rashi ended up being together. But later Vyasar confirmed that they are not together and that he is still single.

I'm going to be in a Netflix show! Check out the trailer, friendos.https://t.co/uf76N5Nt6X — Vyasar M G OMG (@NotVyasarG) July 9, 2020

In his interview with a news portal, Vyasar was seen saying that it is no one’s fault that he couldn’t find himself a suitor. According to him, matchmaking is very tough. Vyasar added that both the people he was matched with on the show were truly wonderful and inspiring individuals who he is now proud to call friends. Vyasar concluded the media interaction saying that ultimately things didn’t work out for him, but he is grateful for all the memories that he has from working with Sima Taparia.

