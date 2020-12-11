Star Wars New Series 'Rangers Of The New Republic' Announced By Walt Disney Co.

Star Wars fans across the world cannot contain their excitement as recent news reports reveal that a brand new Star Wars show is in making. The new show is called Rangers of the New Republic and will be featured on Disney+. In 2019, The Mandalorian season 1, helmed by American actor and director Jon Favreau, was featured on Disney Plus. The massive success of the show’s first season prompted Disney to renew it for a second season which started airing on October 30, 2020. Read on to learn more about the new Star Wars show.

New Star Wars television series is in the making

Rangers of the New Republic was announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as a part of Disney Investor Day 2020. The news was then confirmed on Twitter on the official Star Wars handle. A report in Collider reveals that alongside Rangers of the New Republic another Star Wars show, Ahsoka was announced. Both the shows will be spinoffs from The Mandalorian and will be helmed by executive producers, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EMzFuiqdOs — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

What is the plot of 'Rangers of the New Republic'?

At the moment, neither Lucasfilms nor Disney has released any further plot details. No information is available about the casting as well. The Rangers of the New Republic release date is not known yet.

A report on Disney’s official website has revealed that in addition to Rangers of the New Republic, The Acolyte, Ahsoka and Lando are in pre-production. Moreover, two animated shows, A Droid Story and Star Wars: Visions have also been added to the list. Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, will crossover with future seasons of The Mandalorian, and culminate in a “climactic story event.” Disney has yet to reveal much information on the two new projects. However, Disney has already announced that actor Rosario Dawson is set to return to reprise her role as the live-action Ahsoka Tano for Ahsoka.

On its website, Disney also gave updates on the previously-confirmed Disney+ releases such as Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Moreover, it was announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be directing a new Star Wars film titled Rogue Squadron. As for The Acolyte, it is currently in development for Disney+ from Leslye Headland.

Disney announced a galaxy of new streaming offerings

The Walt Disney Co. unveiled a galaxy's worth of new streaming offerings on Thursday, December 10, including plans for 10 Star Wars series spinoff and also 10 Marvel series that will debut on Disney+. Although Disney is emphasizing on increasing its streaming portfolio, the company's theatrical release remains an important component of its big-budget spectacles. In a virtual presentation for investors, Disney chief executive Bob Chapek displayed Disney's super-sized ambitions for its direct-to-consumer efforts. The Disney website reveals that the company is planning to premiere directly on Disney+, not just an armada of Star Wars and Marvel series but 15 live-action, Pixar and animated series and movies.

