Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Do Not Find Baby Yoda Cute Anymore Due To Latest Episode

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 is premiering on Disney Plus, dropping one episode each Friday. Directed by Peyton Reed, Chapter 10: The Passenger was the latest episode. It has the Mandalorian travelling to another planet with The Child aka Baby Yoda, along with a cargo which includes a Frog lady and her eggs. It garnered much attention from the viewers for several details, but the ever-loved Baby Yoda is receiving criticism for his behaviour in it.

Also Read | Pedro Pascal Reveals He Is 'cool' With Baby Yoda's Popularity On 'The Mandalorian'

The Mandalorian fans are disturbed with Baby Yoda after the new episode

Spoiler Alert! In the latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2, Baby Yoda was seen eating eggs of the Frog Lady which were in a container. She mentioned that they are the last of her kind and only hope to stop her species from extinction. However, nothing bothered The Child as he keeps sneaking bites of Frog Lady’s eggs. Even the Mandalorian scolded him and repeatedly told him to not do so.

Fans thought Baby Yoda could do nothing wrong, but his recent behaviour of slurping the eggs has made many furious. Not only are they the only hope for a rare species to survive, but The Child did not even listen to his caretaker and dad like figure Mando. Even after a long run and gun battle against the giant spiders, the episode ends with Baby Yoda getting a taste of the eggs. Check out what fans have to say about the possible future Jedi master’s behaviour.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian Season 2' Will Show Personal Character Arcs Just Like Game Of Thrones

Who else was bothered that Baby Yoda was eating the Frog Lady's eggs when she explicitly expressed concern about her family line's survival? Her lineage is on the brink of extinction and the Child is just slurping them down like boba pearls. #Mandalorian — gtchartrand😷👨🏻‍🎓🦸🏻‍♂️👨🏻‍💻👨🏻‍🔬👨🏻‍🎨 (@gtchartrand) November 9, 2020

#TheMandolorian #s2e2 #BabyYoda eating that women frogs eggs, not only once but at least 3 of the was disturbing. I know most of us a eat eggs however not from an intelligent creature whom is on a mission to save them. — Gulam (@gulam82) November 9, 2020

Baby Yoda eating the Frog Lady's eggs seriously stressed me the hell out.#TheMandalorian — DaveyPoo (@DaveyPoo91) November 9, 2020

Mandalorian S2 is great but Baby Yoda is nasty, stop eating that frog’s eggs my dude — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) November 9, 2020

I am horrified by baby Yoda eating the eggs. I don't think I can look at him the same way again. — Esca Flonase (@stubwonder) November 9, 2020

Also Read | 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian Movie' Could Happen, Hints Jon Favreau And Pedro Pascal

Star Wars fans really out here calling baby Yoda a murderer for eating unfertilized eggs 💀💀💀 — Star Wars: The Cantina Talk (@thecantinatalk) November 7, 2020

Baby Yoda show spoiler below

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW HE JUST ATE THAT LADY'S EGGS SHAMELESSLY



downgrade in cuteness for infanticide — Dr. Alex Hanna is on a hexing hiatus (@alexhanna) November 9, 2020

I was horrified.



I was even more horrified that Mando didn’t secure the eggs more carefully after he discovered baby Yoda’s appetite.



I’m horrified BY didn’t learn a lesson after the spiders. — Alan Oursland 🏳️‍⚧️ (@alanou) November 9, 2020

Am I allowed to be annoyed with baby yoda for eating that poor frog womans eggs? THEY WERE HER LAST BROOD #TheMandalorian — Helen Rose Poole (@Diaryofhelen) November 8, 2020

They better have a twist next week where he was protecting the eggs, otherwise I'm gonna end up hating Baby Yoda, then what's the point of watching the show. But making me wait a week to find out if The child is evil is still fkd up. — Canada Rocks (@Rajko_KR) November 6, 2020

Also Read | Jon Favreau Says 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 On Schedule For Filming Before 2020 Ends

Star Wars: The Mandalorian plot for season 2 will explore more of Din Djarin and the Child’s relationship. The bounty hunter will be searching for Baby Yoda’s home, which will eventually lead him to the Jedis. It is also said to introduce several new characters to the series and might even follow-up on a few of them with a spin-off series.

The Mandalorian cast also includes Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. The new members to feature are Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, Sasha Banks and Timothy Olyphant. The Mandalorian season 2 consists of eight episodes and two of them are now streaming on Disney Plus.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.