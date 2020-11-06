Pedro Pascal Reveals He Is 'cool' With Baby Yoda's Popularity On 'The Mandalorian'

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has become one of the most popular series on Disney Plus. It features Pedro Pascal as lead, Din Djarin. Even though the actor plays the titular role, it is The Child aka Baby Yoda who has grabbed everyone’s attention. Now Pascal said he is okay with the CGI character getting all the love.

Pedro Pascal is cool with Baby Yoda’s popularity on The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal is quite active on the social media platform, Twitter. A user recently tweeted that the actor could be upset as he is supposed to play the key role of The Mandalorian, but it is Baby Yoda who is a more popular character. The tweet got Pascal’s attention and he replied by saying that he is cool with it. Check out the threat below.

Bro imagine how upset Pedro Pascal must be, knowing he's supposed to be the star of the Mandalorian show, but the little doll being carried around is far more popular than him or his character 😭 — Petty Bridgewater (@GetThaaStrap) November 3, 2020

I’m cool with it 😎 — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) November 3, 2020

Pedro Pascal’s tweet in support of Baby Yoda being popular on The Mandalorian received appreciation from the users. Many lauded the actor’s work too on the Disney Plus series. Some even mentioned that they are a team. Check out a few reactions below.

Better man than me, I'd be salty 😭 you're doin great though💯 — Petty Bridgewater (@GetThaaStrap) November 3, 2020

dw i think you're cooler than baby yoda x — keils (@mandalorianns) November 3, 2020

pedro you’re cooler than that green puppet will ever be — haley (mando spoilers) (@djar1n) November 3, 2020

without mando and the baby the show wouldn't be complete ,they are the perfet mix😍😍😍😍 — Leoli Diaz (@DiazLeoli) November 3, 2020

They are a team. All good — Saskia Hochschild (@SassiHoch) November 3, 2020

The Mandalorian season one released on Disney Plus in November 2019. It earned immense love from the viewers and provided a good hype for the then newly launched streaming service. The series is created by Jon Favreau. It was soon renewed for a second and third season.

The Mandalorian season 1 showed the bounty hunter exploiting beyond the reaches of the New Republic. He finds a baby named The Child aka Baby Yoda and develops a connection with him. Din Djarin tries to protect him from forces that aim to harm the kid. The Mandalorian season 2 will explore more of Djarin and the Child’s relationship. The bounty hunter will be searching for Baby Yoda’s home, which will eventually lead him to the Jedis.

The Mandalorian cast also includes Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. The new members to feature are Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, Sasha Banks and Timothy Olyphant. The Mandalorian season 2 consists of eight episodes and two of them are now streaming on Disney Plus.

