Start Up Star Kim Seon Ho To Appear In Cameo Role In Run On Alongside Im Si-wan

Korean actors are been appreciated globally for their performances in various films and web series. Kim Seon Ho is one such actor who has impressed the viewers with his role in the popular television series Start Up. As the show has just ended, Kim Seon Ho's fans are eager to know what his next project will be. Interestingly, the Start Up is going to be seen in a cameo role in JTBC drama Run On. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Joe Biden's Inauguration: From JLo To Justin, Stars Align To Welcome New President

Also read | Chrissy Teigen Shares John’s ‘secret Rehearsal’, Ends Up Getting 'scolded'

Kim Seon Ho to appear in a cameo role in Run On

According to a report by Soompi, Kim Seon Ho is all set to appear in a cameo role in the popular series Run On. The announcement of the same was made by the actor's agency Salt Entertainment. He has also completed filming for the episode. He is reported to feature in the 15th or 16th episode but there is no official confirmation about the same. To know for sure, one will have to read the broadcast details of the show.

Run On is a show about two people who communicate with each other in their own language as they come from different worlds and have had their fair share of ups and downs. Run On cast is being widely loved for their portrayal of such unique characters. Run On cast includes Im Si-wan, Shin Se-kyung, Choi Soo-young and Kang Tae-oh. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.

Kim Seon Ho made his acting debut with the 2017 show Good Manager. Some of the most popular of Kim Seon Ho's dramas are Strongest Deliveryman, Two Cops, You Drive Me Crazy, 100 Days My Prince and Find Me in Your Memory. He was last seen in the K-drama Start Up wherein he played the role of Han Ji-pyeong. The plot of the show revolves around an ambitious woman whose idol is Steve Jobs. She gets stuck between two men, one of whom is secretly her first love and the other is pretending to be her lover. How she finds out the truth about both these men and how she fulfils her dream of becoming a CEO is something one will have to watch the show for. Start Up is available for streaming on Netflix.

Also read | Donald Trump Pardons Lil Wayne And Kodak Black On His Last Day Of Presidency; Read Details

Also read | 'Summer School' Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters In This 1987 Comedy

Image courtesy- @seonho_kim Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.