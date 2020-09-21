Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk's 'Start-Up' Makers Release New Stills Of Kim Seon Ho’s Character

Soon to release drama makers have added to a list of stills from the tech-savvy drama Start-Up. This time, the stills of one out of the four lead characters, that is of Kim Seon Ho was released. The makers of Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk starrer start-up have released the newest stills of Kim Seon Ho, all dapper, fit for his role of a wealthy investor as per a report in Soompi, a Korean media portal.

Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk starrer Start-Up releases new stills of Kim Seon Ho

The stills shared on tvN’s official Instagram handle showed Kim Seon Ho suited up for his character. In the drama, Kim Seon Ho will be essaying the role of Han Ji Pyung, a team leader and an established investor fuelling the dreams of young start-up owners. In the stills as well, he is dressed in an ash grey suit over a blue shirt, smiling and waving a thumbs-up.

In the second picture, he is shown working from the comfort of his office. The third picture shared by tvN shows the actor in a gloomy set-up dressed in a blue suit next to his car.

Check out Kim Seon Ho's character stills from the drama

Kim Seon Ho will be essaying the role of a team leader of SH Venture Capital. His on-screen character will have a dual side with cold and a soft side. He is outright smart as well as transparent in the reel story as per Soompi. The character is wealthy and owns everything he ever aimed for.

The drama Start-Up will be releasing on October 17 at 9 pm as per Korean Standard Time. The drama Start-Up is about a group of people who hail from a fictional land called Sandbox. The place is claimed to be Korean Silicon Valley, as per makers. The drama will focus on the four lead characters and their crossover in the world of innovation and gadgets. Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na will either be innovators or aspiring innovators in the reel story.

