'Chuck' Christmas Episodes You Must Add To Your Watchlist This Holiday Season

The American action-comedy television series, Chuck aired a total of five seasons on NBC from 2007 to 2012. Over the course of five years, the spy-drama, created by Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak, has delivered some highly engrossing winter and Christmas episodes which won netizens' hearts over the years.

Thus, as Christmas 2020 is just around the corner, here is a list if all Chuck Christmas episodes for ardent fans to revisit their favourite spy-drama this holiday season. Based on their individual IMDb rating, here's a list of best Christmas Chuck episodes that you can add to your watchlist.

Also Read | 'Gunsmoke' Christmas Episodes That Will Light Up This Holiday Season

Best Christmas episodes of Chuck

Chuck Versus Santa Claus

The episode titled 'Chuck Versus Santa Claus' tops the list of best Christmas episodes of Chuck with an astonishing rating of 9.1/10 on IMDb. It marked the eleventh episode of the American spy comedy drama's second season, which had released back in 2008. Take a sneak-peek into the Chuck Versus Santa Claus episode of Chuck below:

Also Read | 'Monk' Christmas Episodes That Will Warm Up The Viewers' Hearts This Season

Chuck Versus the Santa Suit

The episode titled 'Chuck Versus the Santa Suit' is the second most-liked Christmas episode of Chuck with a rating of 8.6/10 on IMDb. It marked the seventh episode of the American spy comedy drama's fifth season, which had released back in 2012. Take a sneak-peek into the Chuck Versus Santa Suit episode of Chuck below:

Also Read | All 'Downton Abbey' Christmas Episodes To Binge-watch This Holiday Season

Chuck Versus the Leftovers

The episode titled 'Chuck Versus the Leftovers' is the third most-liked Christmas episode of Chuck with an IMDb rating of 8.6/10. It marked the tenth episode of the American spy comedy drama's fourth season, which had released back in 2011. Take a sneak-peek into the Chuck Versus the Leftovers episode of Chuck below:

Also Read | 'How I Met Your Mother' Christmas Episodes To Warm Your Heart This Holiday Season

Chuck Versus the Crown Vic

The episode titled 'Chuck Versus the Crown Vic' is the last and fourth most-liked Christmas episode of Chuck in this list with an IMDb rating of 8/10. It marked the eleventh episode of the American spy comedy drama's first season, which had released back in 2007. Take a sneak-peek into the Chuck Versus the Crown Vic episode of Chuck below:

Also Read | 'Gilmore Girls' Top 5 Christmas Episodes That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.