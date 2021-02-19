Wandavision Episode 7 Spoilers: Will The Marvel Darkhold Book Appear In The Next Episode?

The Marvel series WandaVision garnered a lot of attention ever since it debuted on Disney Plus. The 9 episode miniseries airs one episode every week on Friday and it has recently released its episode 6 titled All-New Halloween Spooktacular on February 12. The episode has created quite the mystery and has left fans at the edge of their seats. Wandavision episode 7 is all set to air on February 19, 2020. But recently fans have been discussing how the upcommign epskdoe is related to the Marbvel Darkhold book.

Marvel Darkhold book

Fans on MCU might already be aware of what, Marvel Darkhold book is. For the uninitiated, the Darkhold, also known as the Book of Sins or the Book of Spells, is an ancient book of spells and unspeakable power. A report in IGN reveals that the book is made of dark matter from the Hell Dimension. There is a SHIELD book about Darkhold.

The Darkhold was created in the Dark Dimension and was made of dark matter. The catch here is that it was said to contain infinite knowledge. Hence, over the course of history, many individuals searched for the ancient Darkhold, including Red Skull, Daniel Whitehall, and Nick Fury.

In the 21st century, Lucy and Joseph Bauer have found the Darkhold in the basement of the former owner's home and opened it. When Lucy touched it, she discovered that she could read the text in English, whereas when Joseph touched it, he could read it in German. As she studied the Darkhold,book Lucy became obsessed with it. Thanks to the Darkhold, Joseph Bauer was able to build the Quantum Particle Generator in Momentum Labs in order to help him allegedly create matter out of thin air when in truth the machine was siphoning energy from another dimension. But how is the mystical book connected to Wandavision episode 7?

In a reddit discussion post created to discuss the newly released epsidoes of Wanmdacision, a user named Martel 732 stated that Darkhold has already appeared in Agents of SHIELD. In the comics, it is the book to Chthon, a being that has possessed Wanda in the past. Hence, there is a good chance that the book and its possessors might somehow be involved in the mysteriosu happenings from episode 6. Hence it might be featured in the upcoming episodes.

Who is Agatha Harkness?

According to IGN, Agatha Harkness is a powerful witch who has served as Wanda Maximoff's mentor over the years. The character was first introduced as a nanny for Franklin Richards in Fantastic Four. She first met Wanda in a noted haven for witches, New Salem, Colorado, facing down a coven of magical villains named Salem's Seven. The group comprised of Harkness's grandchildren, fathered by her son Nicholas Scratch.

When Salem's Seven got defeated after burning Agatha Harkness at the stake, she entered an astral form and imbued Wanda with massive amounts of magical energy from the Seven. Hence with Harkness’ magical power, Wanda had her twin sons William and Thomas, who become the consummation (of sorts) of her marriage to Vision. Hence Wandavision episode 7 might also feature the backstory of how Wanda was able to have kids.

