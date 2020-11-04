Viral Tweet Has Netizens Share Their Hilarious 'weakest Claims To Fame'; Take A Look

From watching movies to trying new things, people are turning to the virtual world to spend time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although some relief has been offered by the government, travelling freely has not yet become safe as of yet. To entertain themselves while at home, several people have also been spending some time on the internet and sharing several tweets, pictures and more. Writer Steve O’Brien’s recent tweet has been making rounds on the internet as it is receiving an overwhelming response from netizens on the question asked by the user.

Twitter user Steve O’Brien took to his Twitter handle to ask netizens, “What's your weakest claim to fame?” After asking the question, Steve went on to reveal his ‘weakest claim to fame’. He said, “I once dated the cousin of someone who played a cat nun on Doctor Who”. The tweet took to the internet by a storm as it went on to receive several comments, likes and retweets. Take a look at Steve's weakest claim to fame tweet below.

What's your weakest claim to fame? I once dated the cousin of someone who played a cat nun on Doctor Who. — Steve O'Brien (@MrsSteveMOBrien) November 2, 2020

Netizens react

As soon as Steve O’Brien shared the tweet online, people were quick enough to share their weakest claims to fame. The tweet shared by the user went on to receive over 863 retweets, 32K quote tweets, 18.7K likes and over 15,000 comments. Netizens also commented their experiences on the post. One of the users went on to reveal how they were friends with a famous star’s assistant. While another revealed about their small talk with a celeb.

One of the netizens wrote, “Benny from Crossroads asked me for directions to the BBC on Oxford Road in Manchester. We were stood outside the building”. And the other one wrote, “My mum and dad were friends with the uncle of the 'Hai Karate' woman. I told everyone at school she was a very good family friend. (I had never met her of course)”. Check out the viral tweet below.

Benny from Crossroads asked me for directions to the BBC on Oxford Road in Manchester. We were stood outside the building. — Nookie Bore (@dominic4346) November 2, 2020

My mum and dad were friends with the uncle of the 'Hai Karate' woman. I told everyone at school she was a very good family friend. (I had never met her of course) — Chris Lang (@ChrisLangWriter) November 2, 2020

Jimmy Nails sister taught me drama at university and said my John Procter was nuanced but tended to the bombastic. https://t.co/YFzEIvMhKn — Col (@Bigshirtlesscol) November 2, 2020

In 1983 I asked Michael Elphick the way to the west end shop Forbidden Planet. https://t.co/KcXH7oy6l0 — Julie D Irwin (@JDIrwinbooks) November 2, 2020

My weakest claim to fame? A friend of my dad was an extra on Robin of Sherwood. https://t.co/wuuVHQEXz1 — Jon Hancock (@BigJackBrass) November 2, 2020

My aunt starred in the movie Psycho?

Vera Miles — RR Seattle (@RRalstonAgile) November 2, 2020

One of the users wrote, “My mate Ady went out with the Tiswas Phantom Flan Flinger’s daughter”. While the other one wrote, “I once lived across the road from Gazza's mum and dad. Never saw them but every Geordie cab driver whoever dropped me home told me they lived there”. Take a look:

Kylie Minogue shook Kevin Webster's hand at my grandad's scrapyard https://t.co/UWQXUSCw2o pic.twitter.com/xNGEF4m0yL — Major Charles Innocent (@JoeStephenson96) November 2, 2020

Thom Yorke’s aunt is my children’s former teacher and my (later) ex-colleague. We shared a Year 4 class for a year. — Polly (@Paper_Polly) November 2, 2020

My uncle was married to one of Shakin Stevens's cousins, so my first cousins are Shakey's second cousins. — David Llewellyn (@TheDaiLlew) November 2, 2020

My sister took voice lessons from Sandra Bullock's mother. — Jerry 🍨 (@js_edit) November 2, 2020

