Storage Wars: Are Jarrod And Brandi Still Together? See Details Here

Storage Wars is undoubtedly one of the most popular reality TV shows in the world. The show features professional buyers bidding on storage lockers after just a short look at them. There is a risk attached to every locker as it sometimes brings treasure and glory while other times it is just worthless trash. Such an exciting nature of the show makes it one of the most addictive shows to watch. The show has been on for a total of 12 seasons. Brandi and Jarrod had been regular members of the Storage Wars cast for several seasons now. A lot of people have been speculating about their relationship status for a long time now. To all the people who are curious to know are Jarrod and Brandi still together, here is everything you need to know about it.

Are Jarrod and Brandi still together?

Earlier this year, Brandi Passante had featured on a Facebook live interview on The Dad Diary. In the interview, Brandi Passante addressed the whole Jarrod and Brandi together scenario. In the interview, Brandi shared that she and Jarrod parted ways two years ago. Fans had been wondering whether, Jarrod and Brandi, were still together. This news of them separating came as a surprise for all the fans of Jarrod and Brandi as well as for fans of the web series.

Jarrod from Storage Wars

She shared that she is now living her life as a single mother and had been giving her time to the kids. The audience was curious if are they divorced or are still together. A report by TV Show Ace mentions that the couple was never married and were like life partners. The report further added that Brandi is not interested in pursuing a new relationship. However, Jarod was recently dating Rochel Beckman.

Brandi from Storage Wars

Brandi Passante had revealed that her social media does not reveal everything about her current life. She said that her kids have asked her to not include them on her social media and they want to stay away from the public eye. Brandi Passante was also diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year.

Instagram: Jarrod Schulz Instagram

