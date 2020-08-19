'Stranger Things; Season 4 Won't Be Last Installment Of The Show, Confirm Creators

Stranger Things season 4 is currently under production. Many speculated that the upcoming season might be the end of the hit Netflix science fiction series. However, creators Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer have now assured that Stranger Things will not reach its conclusion in the forthcoming season.

Stranger Things season 4 will not mark the end of the series

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, opened up about the sci-fi series. When asked if season four would be the last, Ross Duffer said no. He said that Stranger Things season 4 would not be the end of the series. But they know what the end is, and they know when it is. He mentioned that the pandemic has given them time to look ahead and figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave them a better idea of how long they need to tell that story, Ross noted.

Stranger Things season 4 was expected to end the run of the show. However, it is now clear that there would be at least a fifth season on Netflix. The streaming platform is yet to make an official announcement about the news. The Duffer Brothers talked about what the audiences can expect from the upcoming season.

Ross Duffer said that they want each season to “feel different,” as opposed to re-creating the same thing over and over again. He mentioned that with season three, they realized early on that they were going to shoot mostly in the summer and that it would be released in the summer. Automatically, it gave the series this “very different feel” in terms of both the tone and the colours. The creator stated that they wanted it very saturated, and they wanted season four to feel like the “big Hollywood summer blockbusters” that they grew up with and loved so much. Ross noted that Stranger Things season 4 has a “little more humour in it, a little more action,” and it just has a different feel than the past seasons, which were set in the fall and were a little drearier and scary.

Stranger Things season 4 is on hold as production has been shut down due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking about resuming the shoot, Ross Duffer said that everyone is “excited to get back to work,” but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when they will get back. Matt Duffer stated that they have had a lot more time on the scripts amid the lockdown. He mentioned that it is for the first time, they have all the scripts written and they are able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments.

