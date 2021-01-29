'Stranger Things' Season 4 Set Photos Hint At Return Of Major Character

Stranger Things is a science fiction horror mystery-thriller series on Netflix. Created by the Duffer Brothers, it currently has three seasons consisting of 25 episodes. Stranger Things season 4 is under filming stage. Now, behind-the-set pictures hint at a comeback of a seemingly dead character.

Stranger Things season 4’s set photos teases major character return

Strange Things season 4 is currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. A fan account recently shared Stranger Things season 4’s set photos revealing a pivotal character’s comeback. It has Matthew Modine wearing a face mask and driving a car. The actor played Martin Brenner in the first season, a Hawkins lab scientist who was seemingly killed by the Demogorgon. Now, as Modine has been spotted on sets, his return is confirmed in some form. Check out the pictures below.

Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner was seen in the second season via illusions and flashbacks. Hence, there is a good chance that his appearance in Stranger Things season 4 could just be like that. His test subject Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), has moved away from Hawkins with the Byers family and might just start living a normal life. There are also theories that Brenner was not killed in season one. He was capture by the Demogorgon and was speculated to be a prisoner. However, no confirmation is made yet.

Nevertheless, Stranger Things season 4 cast is bringing back fan-favourite David Harbour as Jim Hopper. He was said to be dead at the end of the third season, but the first teaser of the upcoming season showed that he is alive. Hopper is captured by the Russian and is now a prisoner. More details about his involvement in Stranger Things season 4 plot is not known.

Stranger Things season 4 cast has Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Cara Buono, and Priah Ferguson reprising their roles from the previous seasons. Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, and Eduardo Franco are added to Stranger Things season 4 as they join the series. Stranger Things season 4 plot has a bigger threat this time which moves from Hawkins to the world. The premiere date is not revealed yet.

