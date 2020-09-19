David Harbour Compares Hopper’s ‘Stranger Things 4’ Resurrection With Gandalf In ‘LOTR'

After the release of Stranger Things Season 4 trailer, the fans have been curious to know more about it. Most of all, they want to know, if Hopper is coming back for Season 4 of Stranger Things? Putting the question to rest, David Harbour himself has dropped some details about the character’s future in the upcoming events. Read more to know what David Harbour had to say about Hopper’s return in Season 4.

Is Hopper coming back for Stranger Things Season 4?

A number of fans have been asking about Hopper from Stranger Things. The end of Season 3 shows how Hopper dies but the upcoming season has something in for the fans. Harbour spoke to Total Film and confirmed the return of Hopper to Season 4. The trailer itself shows Hopper has been imprisoned and stuck in a Russian wasteland called Kamchatka.

David compares his resurrection to Gandalf’s in The Lord of the Rings. He compares Hopper’s return to Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White. Hopper says that it’s the basic idea of the resurrection of his character, Jim Hopper. He also added that mythologically, Hopper, in a sense, had to change thus this idea was decided. Hopper has a huge impact on the show and David says that he certainly had to resurrect in some way.

Adding about Hopper, Harbour says that the fans will see a very different guy going forward. He added that it is the same guy but in a different vein. Harbour also talks about his experience of being a part of the casting team of Stranger Things. He says that it was a great opportunity to do that. Currently, the crew is waiting for the shoot to restart after it was stopped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The fans have been excited to see the team back on the screens after the season 4 trailer was released. It has also shown that Hopper is coming back for the upcoming season. A number of other members will also be brought in for the season 4 of the show. Here is the cast member of Stranger Things.

The cast of Stranger Things

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Millie Bobby Brown as Jane Hopper

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Cara Buono as Karen Wheele

Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

