'Stranger Things' Season 4 Spoilers: Natalia Dyer Reveals It Is Going To Be 'BIG'

Natalia Dyer, the American actor, who rose to fame while playing the role of ‘Nancy’ in the super-popular 'Netflix' show Stranger Things, will be seen reprising her role in the upcoming season. Like everyone else across the globe, Nancy was quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic for months. But now that the production of the show’s fourth season has begun, Natalia has been called back on the sets to resume shooting. While speaking to Vogue, Natalia Dyer recently revealed some hints for the sci-fi horror’s latest season.

Natalia’s excitement for 'Nancy' in Stranger Things season 4

The actor, who plays ‘Nancy’ on the show, told Vogue that she is excited for the character's further developments in the next season. The actor indicated that she thinks that the script is amazing for this next season of Stranger Things. Natalia told Vogue that the current scripts are looking great. Natalia also expressed her awe of how every season’s script surprises them beyond their expectations.

Stranger Things scripts only get better every season according to Natalia

Natalia Dyer expressed that when the cast finishes shooting for a season, they are always wondering where the story will lead their charactersnext. They are left wondering what the next season will bring for their characters on the show. But Natalia also mentioned that as soon as they receive and read the scripts for the upcoming season, they are left in absolute amazement of what the story leads them to. The actor said that they are surprised when they find out about it every time.

Natalia tried to not give away too many Stranger Things spoilers

The pandemic had halted the shooting of Stranger Things season 4, even though the scripts for it had been ready for some months now. Natalia mentioned that it will take a while before the makers can release this next season of the show. However, she did disclose the fact that she thinks Stranger Things season 4 is going to be extremely ‘big.’

While Natalia did reveal that the next season will be a delight for the audience as the script for it seems to be great, she tried her best to not give away too many Stranger Things spoilers in her interview with Vogue. The Stranger Things fame said that she could not say much about season 4 of the show, other than the fact that it will be a while before it is released. She further added that the wait will be absolutely be worth it. Natalia emphasised that Stranger Things season 4 is going to be really big.

