'Stranger Things: The Interactive Drive-Thru Experiences' Comes To Downtown Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles has witnessed the debut of Stranger Things: The Drive-Thru Experience since Wednesday, October 28. It kick-started with a drive-thru live entertainment show inspired by the hit Netflix series, as reported by Hollywood Reporter. The outlet also suggests that the drive-thru will run throughout Spring 2021.

What is Stranger Things: The Drive-Thru Experience?

The event features guests and attendees safely quarantined in their vehicles, which they can literally use to drive for experiencing an hour-long performance. It will transport all the attendees to the 1985’s town of Hawkins, wherein they can enjoy the supernatural experiences of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will and Lucas. Within the safety of their cars, all guests get to experience umpteen extra-ordinary elements in the play.

ALSO READ| On Noah Schnapp's Birthday, Here's Fun Quiz For All Fans Of 'Stranger Things' Star

Stranger Things: The Drive-Thru Experience allows one to stop at different sets for extended periods with actors and special effects bringing scenes to life for them. After the end of the scene, the convoy can then usher to the next location. Each convoy can reportedly consist of 24 cars. Some of the set pieces include recreations of the Starcourt Mall, Russian Labs and even the dangerous upside down. Auditory and visual aspects are set up to make the experience livelier. Even the show’s characters can make a special appearance.

ALSO READ| 'Stranger Things' Season 4: Writers Reveal The Titles Of The Second & Third Episode

Jointly produced by Netflix and event platform Fever, in collaboration with creative direction from Secret Cinema, the drive-thru is all set to welcome hundreds and thousands of attendees over the next few months. The tickets of the event are currently sold out until early February. It costs about $59 for two people. The event takes place from Wednesday to Sunday beginning at 6 pm to 11 pm.

ALSO READ| Where Was 'Stranger Things' Filmed? Here Are Major Season 3 Filming Locations

This good news for LA residents just coincides while Stranger Things basks in the glory of bagging 8 nominations at the Emmy Awards. The entire cast was just a month into shooting the new episodes when the outbreak of the contagious COVID-19 pandemic took place. However, now the shooting has been resumed but the release date of the upcoming season has yet been kept under wraps by the makers.

ALSO READ| 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Spoilers: Natalia Dyer Reveals It Is Going To Be 'BIG'

(Promo Image Source: Still from Stranger Things: Drive-Thru Website, Netflix & Secret Cinema)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.