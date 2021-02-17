SubSafe Shark Tank Update - Where Is The Florida Company Now?

Shark Tank season 11 saw an elite crew of inspiring entrepreneurs gathering to pitch their creative products and services to the billionaires. Among the many entrepreneurs were Adam Haller and Desiree Haller, the inventor duo from Florida who came to pitch a basic commodity in the most impressive way. SubSafe is a sandwich storage container, which comes with a bunch of unique features that keep the food fresh and safe from harmful materials outside. Where is SubSafe now? Here's a quick SubSafe Shark Tank update.

SubSafe Shark Tank Update

SubSafe is a reusable BPA-free plastic container that is waterproof and floats. Its pitch is simple, and the name of the brand quite literally elaborates it. SubSafe is a company that keeps your subs safe. It saves the day by not making your sandwich soggy. In fact, the brand's tagline is also "Soggy Bread Sucks!"

The Florida couple knew what they were doing when they came prepared with an icebox and a sub. Taking turns presenting their idea, the duo explained that there are two things Floridians enjoy doing on weekends. Munching on Publix subs and going for outdoor recreations. But what happens when the two seemingly perfect weekend ideas collide? It almost always ends up with them being greeted by a soggy sandwich by the time they're back from their outdoor trip.

When Adam didn't find an alternative to save their sandwich, he decided to invent something of his own with the help of his wife. The clear and concise presentation earned chuckles and appreciation from the judges and was eventually offered a joint deal of $100,000 from billionaire Mark Cuban and NBA player Charles Barkley.

After their appearance on Shark Tank, the duo went back to Florida and focused on selling SubSafe in popular retail stores. The bottle-shaped container that holds both 6 and 12 inches subs come in various eye-catching neon colours and has already garnered superb sales in its homeland. SubSafe costs $17.95 per box and had already sold worth $40,000 before coming to the show and without having done much marketing. Landing a deal on Shark Tank hugely benefited the company as it is seen being sold in bigger stores now. SubSafe was last seen on the shelves of the retail giants Wava and Bed Bath & Beyond across Florida and Georgia. Here's a glimpse of the product -

