'Supernatural' Finale: Here's What Has Happened On The Dark-fantasy Series So Far

After running for nearly 15 long years, American TV series Supernatural is coming to an end. Supernatural became the longest-running show in American live-action fantasy. Starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, the show follows two brothers who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters and other supernatural beings. The show was last renewed for the fifteenth and the final season, which premiered in October. Here’s a low-down of what has happened on the series so far.

Supernatural finale

Supernatural Cast

Jared Padalecki and Jansen Ackles play the character of brothers Sam Winchester and Dean Winchester in Supernatural. Lauren Cohan plays the character of Bela Talbot in the series while Misha Collins is seen as Castiel. The characters of Lucifer/Nick was played by Mark Pellegrino. While the Winchester brothers have been a part of the series since the first season itself, the other actors recur in several episodes on the show.

Season 15 of Supernatural started with The Winchester brothers Sam and Dean with Castiel in a mausoleum, in an attempt to escape the zombie horde. Castiel feels his powers have been blocked. Several new characters are introduced in Supernatural, which complicates things for the Winchester brothers overall. Castiel feels his powers have been blocked. In the last few episodes, Dean and Sam go on many successful hunts over the course of several months, celebrating holidays with Mrs Butters and Jack.

Supernatural Ending

In the episodes which will air soon, we will see that Castiel along with Jack works in a case involving members of a local church, while Dean and Sam go in search of Amara. Meanwhile, Dean and Sam investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past. This also leaves the brothers in a quest as they think they solved a case already. Dean hits the road with Jack who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck. A difference of opinion leaves Sam and Castiel behind looking for answers to questions of their own. A lot of quests will be solved in the upcoming finale episode on Supernatural.

