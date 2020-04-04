Sushmita Sen Shares Sneak Peek From Her Upcoming Web Series 'Aarya'

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen will be making her acting comeback in a web series, Aarya. It will be streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The shooting reportedly commenced in December 2019, but the release date has not been revealed yet. Sushmita cleared the news about its streaming date with a sneak peek. Read to know more.

Sushmita Sen shares Aarya sneak peek

Sushmita Sen has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. The actor revealed the news about Aarya on Instagram. She uploaded a sneak peek picture of herself from a camera frame. Her captioned revealed that the show is stuck in post-production, which is halted due to coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. Take a look at her post.

Aarya was scheduled to release on March 29, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar in India. But the merger itself, between Disney+ and Hotstar, took place on April 3, 2020. Now with the latest information on post-production halt, the release date is speculated to be in May or June 2020. Aarya is directed by Ram Madhawani and will reportedly be set in the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Sushmita Sen last appeared in a Bollywood film almost a decade ago. It was in the 2010 released comedy film, No Problem. She was last seen on the big screen in Bengali film, Nirbaak which released in 2015. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sushmita again in Aarya which will also be her debut in web series.

