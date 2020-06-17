Sushmita Sen Says 'dukaan Phirse Khul Rahi Hai' Referring To Her Upcoming Series 'Aarya'

After taking a long break from acting, Sushmita Sen is all set to make her comeback. She will soon be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s crime-thriller web-series, Aarya. Sushmita Sen recently made a social media post suggesting “dukaan phirse khul rahi hai”, making people even more excited for her upcoming web-series that will be releasing on June 19, 2020. Read ahead.

Sushmita Sen says “dukaan phirse khul rahi hai”

After waiting for a long time for a worthwhile script, Sushmita Sen finally decided to do Aarya. The actor will be seen playing the character of a woman who gets embroiled in an illegal drug racket after the attempt of assassination is made on her husband.

On June 17, 2020, Sushmita Sen took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of herself saying “dukaan phirse khul rahi hai”. She captioned the picture, "#countdown #2days 😁❤️💃🏻 2 din me sab kuch badlega. Aarya ke panje baahar niklenge. Raise your hand if you're excited to watch #Aarya!”.

During a recent interview with a leading entertainment daily, Sushmita Sen was asked about her comeback and how did she decide to do so. The actor said that just as she decided to make a comeback, she put out a word everywhere that she is ready to work and will give her everything, but only under one condition. She needs something that will help her grow as an actor. If anyone would give her that, she will go out her way. She stressed that all she wanted to do was some good work.

When asked about how did she end up choosing Aarya for her comeback and the character to be played, Sushmita Sen said that by God's grace, she got the most incredible beautiful content and a fantastic platform of Disney+ Hotstar. She further added that for her, this culmination of everything coming together has been only because she gave it time, that she gave her everything to wait. Sen said that she will sit at home but when she does something, it has to be worth and she felt that when Aarya came her way.

